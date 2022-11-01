Plenty of Sunshine for the Rest of the Week with Temperatures Warming Up by the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. We had a middle of the road kind of day to start the month of November, but looking back at the month of October, we were above average in terms of temperatures for most of the month. In Caribou, 25 out of the 31 days in the month of October were considered above average. A lot of the temperatures during the second half of the month were well above average, with our average high being close to the 60-degree mark at the beginning of the month and ending the month with the average closer to the mid-40s. In terms of precipitation. We didn’t receive any recordable rainfall. This left our monthly total at just under four and a half inches of rain. This keeps us above the average rainfall for the year, but we’ll have to keep in eye on this entering the month of November, with no major systems in the forecast right now.

October in Review (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure moving over the county this evening, providing with it some cloud cover, and rain showers over far southern parts of the state. We’ll eventually see this low pressure exit the region, and high pressure further to our west will begin to build in for the rest of the work week, and even continuing into the first part of the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to range from the lower 40s over southern Aroostook, where cloud cover is last to break apart and exit the region, to the lower to mid-30s over northern and western Aroostook, where cloud cover quickly breaks apart and clear skies allows for temperatures to drop. Westerly winds look to remain on the light side during the overnight hours but will eventually become more northwesterly by morning. Going hour by hour over the next few days shows that we’re in for a nice stretch of weather for this first week of November. We do have the chances of seeing a few clouds Wednesday night into the day Thursday, but aside from that things look to remain nice and calm at least in terms of weather. As high pressure builds in tomorrow, winds will begin to pick up during the day. This will result in a cooler feeling day tomorrow compared to the rest of the week, when winds aren’t expected to be as gusty. High temperatures tomorrow will struggle to reach the lower to mid-50s. Even though the sunshine is expected to be out in full force, it will still have a hard time warming up temperatures thanks to northwesterly winds. Wind gusts could be upwards of 25 mph during the day, adding the additional chill to the air.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.