12-Year-Old Arrested On Gun Charges in Ashland

ASHLAND, Maine (WAGM) -A 12 year-old boy has been arrested for threatening others with a gun at a trunk or treat event in Ashland Halloween night. According to The Ashland Police Department “On 10/31/22 at 1813 a complaint was made to Officer Daniel Rodgers by a young trick or treater that a twelve your old boy was telling other kids that he had a handgun and had it on him in the Trunk or treat parking lot and also said he had fired it once earlier. Officer Rodgers remembered hearing a gunshot earlier around 1740. The complainant pointed out the kid who had it and Officer Rodgers approached the young boy and asked him if he indeed did have a handgun on him. The boy at first denied it but finally lifted his shirt and Officer Rodgers removed a forty caliber Ruger pistol. The parents were called, and the boy was allowed to go home with his parents for the time being while an investigation was completed. Upon further investigation it was found that the boy had shot the gun off on the basketball court that belongs to the Ashland Community School. It was reported later that the boy had also pointed the weapon at two other students after he had fired it once. A video showing him pointing the firearm at another student was retrieved as well. The Juvenile Probation Officer was called, and the juvenile was arrested and charged with the following charges. Terrorizing Class C, Aggravated Reckless Conduct Class B, Threatening Display of a Firearm Class D, Criminal Threatening Class C. The juvenile was transported to Aroostook County Jail and was immediately transported to Long Creek Juvenile Detention Center in South Portland. His name is being withheld because he is a juvenile and the investigation continues with a possibility of more charges from the state.”

