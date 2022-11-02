Louisiana-Pacific Announces Expansion of Smartside Line at Houlton Facility

.
.(.)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) -

Louisiana-Pacific (LP) has announced an expansion project at its LP Houlton facility, adding a second SmartSide line that will give the facility an additional 340 million square feet per year in siding production capacity.

This expansion will add roughly 100 new jobs to the Houlton community and is contingent on state and local approvals. This project will feature $400 million in capital investment from LP; construction is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

The additional square footage produced will bring LP’s total SmartSide production capacity to roughly 2.6 billion square feet, with more than 500 million square feet at Houlton alone. The project will add a new forming line and press to the facility, which will join LP Hayward as LP’s second two-line siding facility.

