More Sunshine Tomorrow as Temperatures Reach the Upper 50s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We saw another nice day across the county with mostly sunny skies. Highs for most spots made it into the lower to mid-50s. With a few upper 50s seen over far southern Aroostook. This was cooler than some of the temperatures we saw over the weekend and earlier this week, but the good news is that warmer temperatures look to return for the rest of the work week and into the weekend. I wanted to point out that the record high temperatures for this time of year are hovering in the mid to upper 60s, with a few slightly warmer days mixed in. This means that going into the weekend we’re looking at some record-breaking warmth with highs reaching the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. I think it’s possible we could even see some records broken on Friday, with temperatures that day reaching the mid-60s. Temperatures going throughout the rest of the work week and into the weekend continue to climb. We’ll see the mid-60s for most spots during the day Friday, with temperatures reaching the upper 60s both Saturday and Sunday. I wouldn’t be surprised if a few spots over the weekend do break the 70-degree mark, but I think most spots do remain in the 60s thanks to increased cloud cover.

Record High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the weak cold front that moved through the region during the overnight hours, bringing a shift in wind direction for us during the day today. Downstate it provided some cloud cover, with that cloud cover beginning to exit to the south. High pressure sitting off to our west will continue to push east, allowing for nice weather to remain in the forecast for tomorrow, Friday, and even the first half of the weekend. The nice weather does eventually come to an end by Sunday, with a low-pressure system and cold front looking to bring showers to the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight fall back into the upper 20s and lower 30s. Northwesterly winds eventually shift into the west overnight, resulting in slightly warmer air beginning to work into the region during the day tomorrow. Going hour by hour over the next few days shows the stretch of nice weather the entire state is expecting here. It’s not until we get into the early morning hours of Saturday that we begin to see some cloud cover work into southern and western parts of the state. This is the only real chance of seeing cloud cover over the next few days, as our next organized system isn’t expected to impact us until Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow look to make it into the mid and upper 50s. Winds shift back into the southwest and look to be on the breezy side throughout the day tomorrow. This works in our favor to warm things up and continues to keep the warm air in place throughout the next several days.

Tomorrow's High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a wonderful evening!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.