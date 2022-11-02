Presque Isle Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking Following Guilty Plea

By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A Presque Isle woman pleaded guilty and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Bangor today to conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced.

“U.S. District Judge Lance E. Walker sentenced Crystal Greenlaw, 32, to 10 years in prison and three years of supervised release following her guilty plea. Greenlaw had previously pleaded guilty in August 2021 to a conspiracy charge that required a mandatory minimum sentence. She pleaded guilty today to a substitute charge that did not include a mandatory minimum sentence.

According to court records, between approximately July 2018 and May 2019, members of the conspiracy obtained methamphetamine in western and southern states from sources in Mexico. Greenlaw and her co-conspirators then distributed the drugs in Aroostook County and other parts of central and northern Maine. Greenlaw made at least two trips to obtain methamphetamine and transport it back to Maine.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigations and the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency investigated this case with the assistance of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies.”

