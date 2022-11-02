Temperatures Expected to Fall Back into the 50s Today with Plenty of Sunshine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. We were off to a mild start to November yesterday with highs eventually making it into the 60s. We did have some clouds throughout the day, but they eventually broke apart leading us to clearing skies heading into the overnight hours. Due to the clearing skies most of us are waking up to temperatures into the low 40s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

Plenty of sunshine is expected through the end of the work week and that is because high pressure will be back in control of our weather setup. We really won’t start to see any chances for rain until we get into the end of the weekend. Right now model runs are trending at the rain being more isolated to scattered in nature. Highs eventually today will increase into the low 50s. However given that we have the potential for some gusty winds out of the Northwest I think most of us will struggle to get to that point. Timing out the rest of today for you, I’m not really expecting much in terms of cloud cover. At most we could see some clouds leading into the overnight hours, but they will be quick to break apart. That will in turn cause overnight lows to fall back into the mid to upper 20s. It’s likely that most of us could be waking up to some areas of patchy frost on the grassy surfaces.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We will make improvements in terms of high temperatures by the time we get towards tomorrow. Most places will be close to the 60 degree mark if not at it. Given that winds will shift to the southwest by the afternoon and remain fairly light, it’s possible that some of us could get into the lower 60s. We will feature another day with plenty of sunshine. It’s not until we get to the overnight hours where we will have some more chances for clouds to enter the region. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will remain sunny heading right into the weekend. That’s when we will start to see a slight increase in terms of the cloud cover. Overall highs will continue on into the 60s. In fact we have a chance at getting close to 70 for Sunday.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

