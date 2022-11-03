FACT CHECK: 2nd Congressional District Political Profiles

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -

Last night, WAGM brought you an hour long political profile special on the candidates running for the 2nd Congressional District of the House of Representatives. In an effort to keep, you, the voter as informed as possible We’ll break down some of the claims made by the Candidates of the 2nd Congressional District race.

In any political season, candidates make many statements about what they have done, what they will do or what their opponents have done and Tuesday night’s 2nd congressional political profile was no different. So we fact checked a few of these statements for you. We begin with Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden, who spoke on his call to the Biden administration regarding oil reserves.

“I lead a group of lawmakers in pushing the Biden administration to release millions of barrels from the Strategic Oil Reserves that we have in this country”

This appears to be true, as a letter sent to President Joe Biden dated September 16, 2022 urges the President to commit to releasing more barrels of oil from the Strategic Oil Reserve. Among the 8 signatures at the bottom of the letter, Jared Golden’s is the 1st. Former congressman and current republican candidate Bruce Poliquin also made several statements. One was about the newly hired IRS agents.

“87000 new IRS agents that Joe Biden and my opponent, Mr. golden and others have voted to hire. We don’t need 87000 new irs agents harassing the middle class.”

Poliquin is likely referencing a May 2021 report by the Department of Treasury, which estimates that’s the IRS could hire the Full Time Equivielnt of 86,852 employees by 2031 with an additional 80 million in funding. That funding was included in the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which Jared Golden did vote in favor of. However, it should be noted in the original Treasury report that the 80 billion in addition funding for the IRS would go towards “hiring new specialized enforcement staff, modernizing antiquated information technology, and investing in meaningful taxpayer service—including the implementation of the newly expanded credits aimed at providing support to American families. Importantly, the additional resources will go toward enforcement against those with the highest incomes, and audit rates will not rise relative to recent years for those earning less than $400,000 in actual income.” Meanwhile independent candidate Tiffany Bond spoke on how to solve the heating crisis facing the state.

“If you look at the amount of money that Jared Golden and Bruce Poliquin will have raised by the end of this campaign cycle, the two of them together, if they collaborated, could fix all of our heating problems, I mean, the amount that they’ll raise together likely will exceed our LIHEAP funds for the state.”

This does not appear to be true. According to the Federal Election Commission, Bruce Poliquin and Jared Golden have raised a total of 9,144,914.94. While data concerning the total LIHEAP funds for FY 2023 is not readily available, based on prior years LIHEAP Funding, the state of Maine is expected to receive around 40 million dollars in LIHEAP funding as a state, far above the 9 Million dollars raised by the two candidates.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

