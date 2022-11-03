Great Stretch of Weather Continues Tomorrow; Record Breaking Temperatures Possible this Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We had another nice day out there with mild temperatures around. Most spots were able to climb up into the mid and upper 50s this afternoon. This was a few degrees warmer than what we saw for temperatures yesterday, as we’ll continue to see temperatures warm up going into the weekend. Looking at the record high temperatures over the weekend, across the county highs only reached the mid to upper 60s, meaning that with temperatures continuing to rise, we have a good chance of breaking these record temperatures both Saturday and into the day Sunday. I mentioned last night that the computer models have been trending warmer and warmer for the weekend, resulting in temperatures reaching the upper 60s, and even lower 70s both Saturday and during the day Sunday. This unseasonable warmth is a good 25 degrees above where we should be this time of year with our high temperatures, as the average high is now down to 45 degrees as we continue into the month of November.

Record High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the large area of high pressure sitting over the east coast. This has provided the eastern half of the U.S. With nice weather during the day today. This high will continue to push east over the next few days, resulting in our next low-pressure system and cold front making its way through during the day Sunday. That looks to be the only chance for rain in the forecast, as high pressure takes control of our weather once again next week, resulting in another nice stretch of weather.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Looking at some of the weather headlines over the next few days will be the warmer overnight low temperatures. Beginning with tonight, lows are expected to fall back into the upper 30s and lower 40s. This is thanks to southwesterly winds that will remain light through the overnight hours, but work to keep the warmer air in place going into tomorrow. With plenty of sunshine expected once again tomorrow thanks to high pressure, temperatures will continue to warm up. The nice weather remains in place through the day Saturday as well, it’s not until Sunday that we begin to see our next system work into the region. A cold front is expected to bring scattered showers to the northern half of the state during the day Sunday. I think it will end up being more of a gloomy day with temperatures still remaining mild. It’s not until next week with the passage of another cold front that temperatures return closer to average.

Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast, posted here later this evening. Have a great evening!

