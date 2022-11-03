Jojo Morales’ Grandmother Arraigned On Fugitive of Justice Charge in Houlton

HOULTON, Maine (WAGM) - The Grandmother of Jojo Morales is back in the United States and was arraigned at Houlton Superior Court today. 68-Year-Old Lilliam Pena Morales is being charged with a fugitive of justice charge, according to a clerk at Houlton Superior Court. The charges stem from the alleged abduction of 6-Year-Old Jojo Morales out of Miami on August 27th. on August 29th a vehicle used in connection with the abduction was found on the Foxcroft Road in Houlton, and the three were spotted entering a Walgreens in Houlton around the same timeframe. Lilliam Morales, and Jojo’s father Jorge Morales, were arrested in Moncton, New Brunswick on October 30th.

