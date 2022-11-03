Maine Second Congressional District Candidate Profiles

Maine Second Congressional District Candidate Profiles
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 12:57 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - In the candidate profiles, you will hear from all three candidates running, Incumbent Democrat Jared Golden, Republican challenger Bruce Poliqiun and Independent challenger Tiffany Bond. We had planned a debate, partnering with WABI and the Aroostook Partnership for this race. Parameters were set ahead of time saying all three candidates were invited, if they were polling at least 15% by the Friday before the debate. All three candidates agreed. After agreeing to join us, Congressman Golden changed his mind, stating he would only come if all three candidates were invited unconditionally. WAGM and our partners agreed that we could not change the rules after all three candidates agreed to the original proposal. At that time, Congressman Golden withdrew and the debate was cancelled. We still wanted to give you a good look at the candidates running, so News Director Kelly O’Mara spoke with each candidate one on one, asking them the same questions, with no time limit given on their answers.

