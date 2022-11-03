Mild and Sunny Weather Expected Leading into the Weekend

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine with temperatures into the 50s. I expect the sunshine to continue into today and we will make improvements in terms of highs as a mild stretch is expected through the weekend. In fact temperatures will feel like summer heading close to the 70 degree mark.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

The nice stretch of weather we have been seeing is due to an area of high pressure strengthening as it makes its way to our north and east. Any clouds have really shifted well off to our north. I’m not really expecting any rain chances until we get into the afternoon and evening on Sunday when a weak cold front will pass through the region. Because of the lack of cloud cover this morning, most of us woke up to temperatures hovering near the freezing mark. Highs will eventually make it into the mid to upper 50s by the time we get into the afternoon. Given that we are continuing on with the sunny stretch of weather I wouldn’t be surprised if some towns make it up and over the 60 degree mark. Some of us will see a few clouds throughout the day, but I don’t expect them to be hindering the sunshine much. Anything we do see will be pretty quick to break apart. In terms of the overnight hours, I expect things to be pretty similar to the way it was last night. The difference is we will be able to hang onto some of the warmth and our lows will only bottom out into the low 40s. There will be some chances for patchy fog waking up tomorrow as temperatures will wind up close to the dewpoint.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the afternoon, highs will eventually get into the mid 60s. We will continue on with our sunny stretch of weather as high pressure will remain in control of our weather setup. Any fog we do see throughout the morning commute will be very quick to burn off as soon as mid to late morning. Similar to today’s weather pattern there will be some chances at some clouds throughout the day, but I don’t think it will impact the sunshine. Leading into the overnight hours, we will continue to see the clearing skies. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, the sunny stretch of weather will carry us right through the weekend. By the time we get to the weekend we will be feeling more like summer. The 60s will carry us right through the beginning of the work week. It’s not until the end of the 8 day where we will look to make a return to the 40s and 50s. Have a great day!

