PVC Soccer awards announced

Several County players pick up soccer awards from the Penobscot Valley Conference.(wagm)
By Rene Cloukey
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Two County soccer coaches have picked up Coach of the Year awards from the Penobscot Valley Conference. Ralph Michaud was named the Class B Girls Coach of the Year and Marina Cameron of Houlton/GHCA was named the Class C Girls Coach of the year.

Here is the complete list of PVC Soccer All Stars

Class B

Girls

  • Player of the Year - Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
  • Coach of the Year - Ralph Michaud - Presque Isle

1st Team

  • Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
  • Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
  • Kaleigh Johnston - Old Town
  • Leah Hill - Foxcroft Academy
  • Sidney Tawfall - Presque Isle
  • Madison Stewart - Hermon
  • Michaela Saulter - Hermon
  • Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth
  • Aubrey Hanscom - John Bapst
  • Brooke Gallop - Hermon
  • Olivia Hill - Foxcroft Academy

2nd Team

  • Danica Brown - Old Town
  • Olivia Kohlbacher - Presque Isle
  • Alex Bivins - Ellsworth
  • Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle
  • Saige Evans - Old Town
  • Allie Cameron - Hermon
  • Allie Jones - John Bapst
  • Allyson Caron - Old Town
  • Jillian Zeigler - Caribou
  • Jocelyn Gagnon - Presque Isle
  • Hannah Ford - MDI

Boys

  • Player of the Year - Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth
  • Coach of the Year - Jason Pangburn - John Bapst

1st Team

  • Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth
  • Jon Pangburn - John Bapst
  • Hunter Clukey - John Bapst
  • Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle
  • Henry Hebert - Caribou
  • Kyle Sidaway - John Bapst
  • Silas Montigny - Ellsworth
  • Kyle Jankunas - Foxcroft
  • Grayson Thibeault - Old Town
  • Owen Frank - Ellsworth
  • Gabe Gifford - Old Town
  • Corin Baker - MDI

2nd Team

  • Westy Granholm - MDI
  • Jude Shea - Caribou
  • Michael Langley - Presque Isle
  • Treyan Nelson - MDI
  • Jack Hallett - Presque Isle
  • Jack Mason - John Bapst
  • Eamon MacDonald - Ellsworth
  • Carlos Rodriguez - Foxcroft Academy
  • Colby Oiler- Hermon
  • Adam Conner - Foxcroft Academy
  • Logan Hart - John Bapst
  • Miles Palmer - Ellsworth

Class C awards

First team

  • Rylee Speed - Central
  • Ella Hosford - Bucksport
  • Maddie Marino - Houlton
  • Anna Molloy - Orono
  • Abilene Corson - Dextere
  • Jillean Poliquin - Dexter
  • Allie Pickering - Buckspoort
  • Jetta Shook - Bucksport
  • Makenzie Rushlow - Central
  • Isabel Allen - Central
  • Natasha Monreal - Bucksport

Second Team

  • Sydney Gray - Central
  • Mylee Sylvia - Houlton
  • Mercedes Owen - Calais
  • Natalie Delucca - Houlton
  • Abbigail Conlogue - Penquis
  • Hannah Dean - Dexter
  • Cally Gudroe - Dexter
  • Molly Sipple - PCHS
  • Emma McCarthy - Houlton
  • Estela Sales - Washington Academy
  • Ellie Claverie - Washington Academy

Third Team

  • Meg Morrison - Bucksport
  • Brooklyn Newenham - Sumner
  • Lydia Deschiffart - Narraguagus
  • Sadie McNish - Mattanawcook Academy
  • Lydia Byron - Houlton
  • Jessica Broussard - Penquis
  • Sage Soule - Sumner
  • Merel Rieu - Washington Academy
  • Kendall Kimball - PCHS
  • Courtney Bagley - Narraguagus
  • Adella Mabee - Orono

Honorable Mention

  • Lindsey Stevens - Central
  • Kate Higgins - Orono
  • Imaan Ali - Penquis
  • Player of the Year - Rylee Speed - Central
  • Coach of the Year - Marina Cameron - Houlton

Boys

First Team

  • Evan Donnell - Bucksport
  • Kenora Simons - Washington Academy
  • Jonathan Ramirez - Narraguagus
  • Jason Terrill - Bucksport
  • Christian Homchuck - PCHS
  • Billy Wray - Sumner
  • Lucas Allen - Orono
  • Cody Johnston - Houlton
  • Eli Appleby - Washington Academy
  • Jackson Pollock - Central
  • LJ Shaw - Penquis

Second Team

  • Alex Richard - Calais
  • Colton Whitney - Washington Academy
  • Narraraii Komiko - Washington Academy
  • Jacoby Buzzard - Central
  • Unia Reino - Washington Academy
  • Hashim Wise - Orono
  • Brandon Elden - Bucksport
  • Gabe Socotomah - PCHS
  • Aiden Griffin - Sumner
  • Nicholas Masters - Central
  • Billy Sanborn - Penquis

Third Team

  • Kaden Small - Calais
  • Dominic Ondo - Orono
  • Gabe Hanscom - Narraguagus
  • Oliver Lardner - GSA
  • Aubrey King - GSA
  • Diego Harvey - Bucksport
  • Thadon Gentle - Houlton
  • Payson Rienhardt - Dexter
  • Caiden Fowles - Penquis
  • Colton Chiavelli - Bucksport
  • Cyrus Blake - GSA

Honorable Mention

  • Kennen Bean - Central
  • Brady Gaw - PCHS
  • Ethan Sherman - Orono
  • Player of the Year - Evan Donnell - Bucksport
  • Coach of the Year - John Boynton - Bucksport

