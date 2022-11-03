PVC Soccer awards announced
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Two County soccer coaches have picked up Coach of the Year awards from the Penobscot Valley Conference. Ralph Michaud was named the Class B Girls Coach of the Year and Marina Cameron of Houlton/GHCA was named the Class C Girls Coach of the year.
Here is the complete list of PVC Soccer All Stars
Class B
Girls
- Player of the Year - Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
- Coach of the Year - Ralph Michaud - Presque Isle
1st Team
- Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
- Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
- Kaleigh Johnston - Old Town
- Leah Hill - Foxcroft Academy
- Sidney Tawfall - Presque Isle
- Madison Stewart - Hermon
- Michaela Saulter - Hermon
- Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth
- Aubrey Hanscom - John Bapst
- Brooke Gallop - Hermon
- Olivia Hill - Foxcroft Academy
2nd Team
- Danica Brown - Old Town
- Olivia Kohlbacher - Presque Isle
- Alex Bivins - Ellsworth
- Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle
- Saige Evans - Old Town
- Allie Cameron - Hermon
- Allie Jones - John Bapst
- Allyson Caron - Old Town
- Jillian Zeigler - Caribou
- Jocelyn Gagnon - Presque Isle
- Hannah Ford - MDI
Boys
- Player of the Year - Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth
- Coach of the Year - Jason Pangburn - John Bapst
1st Team
- Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth
- Jon Pangburn - John Bapst
- Hunter Clukey - John Bapst
- Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle
- Henry Hebert - Caribou
- Kyle Sidaway - John Bapst
- Silas Montigny - Ellsworth
- Kyle Jankunas - Foxcroft
- Grayson Thibeault - Old Town
- Owen Frank - Ellsworth
- Gabe Gifford - Old Town
- Corin Baker - MDI
2nd Team
- Westy Granholm - MDI
- Jude Shea - Caribou
- Michael Langley - Presque Isle
- Treyan Nelson - MDI
- Jack Hallett - Presque Isle
- Jack Mason - John Bapst
- Eamon MacDonald - Ellsworth
- Carlos Rodriguez - Foxcroft Academy
- Colby Oiler- Hermon
- Adam Conner - Foxcroft Academy
- Logan Hart - John Bapst
- Miles Palmer - Ellsworth
Class C awards
First team
- Rylee Speed - Central
- Ella Hosford - Bucksport
- Maddie Marino - Houlton
- Anna Molloy - Orono
- Abilene Corson - Dextere
- Jillean Poliquin - Dexter
- Allie Pickering - Buckspoort
- Jetta Shook - Bucksport
- Makenzie Rushlow - Central
- Isabel Allen - Central
- Natasha Monreal - Bucksport
Second Team
- Sydney Gray - Central
- Mylee Sylvia - Houlton
- Mercedes Owen - Calais
- Natalie Delucca - Houlton
- Abbigail Conlogue - Penquis
- Hannah Dean - Dexter
- Cally Gudroe - Dexter
- Molly Sipple - PCHS
- Emma McCarthy - Houlton
- Estela Sales - Washington Academy
- Ellie Claverie - Washington Academy
Third Team
- Meg Morrison - Bucksport
- Brooklyn Newenham - Sumner
- Lydia Deschiffart - Narraguagus
- Sadie McNish - Mattanawcook Academy
- Lydia Byron - Houlton
- Jessica Broussard - Penquis
- Sage Soule - Sumner
- Merel Rieu - Washington Academy
- Kendall Kimball - PCHS
- Courtney Bagley - Narraguagus
- Adella Mabee - Orono
Honorable Mention
- Lindsey Stevens - Central
- Kate Higgins - Orono
- Imaan Ali - Penquis
- Player of the Year - Rylee Speed - Central
- Coach of the Year - Marina Cameron - Houlton
Boys
First Team
- Evan Donnell - Bucksport
- Kenora Simons - Washington Academy
- Jonathan Ramirez - Narraguagus
- Jason Terrill - Bucksport
- Christian Homchuck - PCHS
- Billy Wray - Sumner
- Lucas Allen - Orono
- Cody Johnston - Houlton
- Eli Appleby - Washington Academy
- Jackson Pollock - Central
- LJ Shaw - Penquis
Second Team
- Alex Richard - Calais
- Colton Whitney - Washington Academy
- Narraraii Komiko - Washington Academy
- Jacoby Buzzard - Central
- Unia Reino - Washington Academy
- Hashim Wise - Orono
- Brandon Elden - Bucksport
- Gabe Socotomah - PCHS
- Aiden Griffin - Sumner
- Nicholas Masters - Central
- Billy Sanborn - Penquis
Third Team
- Kaden Small - Calais
- Dominic Ondo - Orono
- Gabe Hanscom - Narraguagus
- Oliver Lardner - GSA
- Aubrey King - GSA
- Diego Harvey - Bucksport
- Thadon Gentle - Houlton
- Payson Rienhardt - Dexter
- Caiden Fowles - Penquis
- Colton Chiavelli - Bucksport
- Cyrus Blake - GSA
Honorable Mention
- Kennen Bean - Central
- Brady Gaw - PCHS
- Ethan Sherman - Orono
- Player of the Year - Evan Donnell - Bucksport
- Coach of the Year - John Boynton - Bucksport
Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.