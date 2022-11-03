PVC Soccer awards announced

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Two County soccer coaches have picked up Coach of the Year awards from the Penobscot Valley Conference. Ralph Michaud was named the Class B Girls Coach of the Year and Marina Cameron of Houlton/GHCA was named the Class C Girls Coach of the year.

Here is the complete list of PVC Soccer All Stars

Class B

Girls

Player of the Year - Lyndsee Reed - Hermon

Coach of the Year - Ralph Michaud - Presque Isle

1st Team

Lyndsee Reed - Hermon

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst

Kaleigh Johnston - Old Town

Leah Hill - Foxcroft Academy

Sidney Tawfall - Presque Isle

Madison Stewart - Hermon

Michaela Saulter - Hermon

Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth

Aubrey Hanscom - John Bapst

Brooke Gallop - Hermon

Olivia Hill - Foxcroft Academy

2nd Team

Danica Brown - Old Town

Olivia Kohlbacher - Presque Isle

Alex Bivins - Ellsworth

Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle

Saige Evans - Old Town

Allie Cameron - Hermon

Allie Jones - John Bapst

Allyson Caron - Old Town

Jillian Zeigler - Caribou

Jocelyn Gagnon - Presque Isle

Hannah Ford - MDI

Boys

Player of the Year - Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth

Coach of the Year - Jason Pangburn - John Bapst

1st Team

Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth

Jon Pangburn - John Bapst

Hunter Clukey - John Bapst

Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle

Henry Hebert - Caribou

Kyle Sidaway - John Bapst

Silas Montigny - Ellsworth

Kyle Jankunas - Foxcroft

Grayson Thibeault - Old Town

Owen Frank - Ellsworth

Gabe Gifford - Old Town

Corin Baker - MDI

2nd Team

Westy Granholm - MDI

Jude Shea - Caribou

Michael Langley - Presque Isle

Treyan Nelson - MDI

Jack Hallett - Presque Isle

Jack Mason - John Bapst

Eamon MacDonald - Ellsworth

Carlos Rodriguez - Foxcroft Academy

Colby Oiler- Hermon

Adam Conner - Foxcroft Academy

Logan Hart - John Bapst

Miles Palmer - Ellsworth

Class C awards

First team

Rylee Speed - Central

Ella Hosford - Bucksport

Maddie Marino - Houlton

Anna Molloy - Orono

Abilene Corson - Dextere

Jillean Poliquin - Dexter

Allie Pickering - Buckspoort

Jetta Shook - Bucksport

Makenzie Rushlow - Central

Isabel Allen - Central

Natasha Monreal - Bucksport

Second Team

Sydney Gray - Central

Mylee Sylvia - Houlton

Mercedes Owen - Calais

Natalie Delucca - Houlton

Abbigail Conlogue - Penquis

Hannah Dean - Dexter

Cally Gudroe - Dexter

Molly Sipple - PCHS

Emma McCarthy - Houlton

Estela Sales - Washington Academy

Ellie Claverie - Washington Academy

Third Team

Meg Morrison - Bucksport

Brooklyn Newenham - Sumner

Lydia Deschiffart - Narraguagus

Sadie McNish - Mattanawcook Academy

Lydia Byron - Houlton

Jessica Broussard - Penquis

Sage Soule - Sumner

Merel Rieu - Washington Academy

Kendall Kimball - PCHS

Courtney Bagley - Narraguagus

Adella Mabee - Orono

Honorable Mention

Lindsey Stevens - Central

Kate Higgins - Orono

Imaan Ali - Penquis

Player of the Year - Rylee Speed - Central

Coach of the Year - Marina Cameron - Houlton

Boys

First Team

Evan Donnell - Bucksport

Kenora Simons - Washington Academy

Jonathan Ramirez - Narraguagus

Jason Terrill - Bucksport

Christian Homchuck - PCHS

Billy Wray - Sumner

Lucas Allen - Orono

Cody Johnston - Houlton

Eli Appleby - Washington Academy

Jackson Pollock - Central

LJ Shaw - Penquis

Second Team

Alex Richard - Calais

Colton Whitney - Washington Academy

Narraraii Komiko - Washington Academy

Jacoby Buzzard - Central

Unia Reino - Washington Academy

Hashim Wise - Orono

Brandon Elden - Bucksport

Gabe Socotomah - PCHS

Aiden Griffin - Sumner

Nicholas Masters - Central

Billy Sanborn - Penquis

Third Team

Kaden Small - Calais

Dominic Ondo - Orono

Gabe Hanscom - Narraguagus

Oliver Lardner - GSA

Aubrey King - GSA

Diego Harvey - Bucksport

Thadon Gentle - Houlton

Payson Rienhardt - Dexter

Caiden Fowles - Penquis

Colton Chiavelli - Bucksport

Cyrus Blake - GSA

Honorable Mention

Kennen Bean - Central

Brady Gaw - PCHS

Ethan Sherman - Orono

Player of the Year - Evan Donnell - Bucksport

Coach of the Year - John Boynton - Bucksport

