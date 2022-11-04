Abbie Lerman Named The State Winner Of The Highschool Heisman

By Rene Cloukey
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:21 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Maine (WAGM) - Wisdom High School Senior Abbie Lerman has had a quite a career.

In soccer she scored 147 career goals, the fifth most career goals of any girl during her career. To go along with her athletics skills she is also very involved in the community today she has been named the State winner of the High School Heisman.

Abbie Lerman, Maine High School Heisman Winner ”I was really surprised. I saw how many contesants there was. I never thought i would be one of them. It was pretty cool I was really surprised”.

The National finalist from each region will be announced on Monday.

