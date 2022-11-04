Aroostook Huskies Ready To Prove They’re The Best Team In The League Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Huskies will play the Washington Academy Raiders in the Maine Independent league championship game on Saturday

Taylor DeFelice, Aroostook Huskies Football Club Head Coach: " It’s been a successful season for us, we had hopes based on some of the athletes we have, we have a strong group of seniors, some very fast; were probably the fastest team in the League, which has really benefitted us. A little sloppy at first but as the season grown, they have really kinda corrected those mistakes”.

With a Strong regular season under their belt and a dominate playoff win, the Aroostook huskies are one game away from bringing home the championship. And Coach Taylor Defelice knows its been a long journey to get to this point.

Taylor Defelice, Aroostook Huskies Football Club Head Coach:” we went through a stretch where i think it was about 5 years where maybe the teams won a combined two games in a five year stretch, so it was a rough patch there. And when your doing that, its hard to keep getting kids to come out and stay motivated”

And as the game inches closer, Coach Defelice has been sending one message to his players.

Taylor Defelice, Aroostook Huskies Football Club Head Coach: you know they talk about how this time has really turned into a family. they support each other, you know ride together, you know do things off the field. and so just trying to get them to have that mindset moving forward that do this for each other and just leave everything out on the field”.

The championship game will be played Saturday 1:30 pm in Orono at the UMaine field

Jonathon Eigenmann, Newssource sports.

