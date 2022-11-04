Feeling More Like Summer this Weekend with Highs Near the Low 70s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Yesterday we had plenty of sunshine with temperatures into upper 50s and low 60s. The sunny stretch of weather continues into today with temperatures increasing further into the upper 60s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

We started the morning off with temperatures into upper 30s and low 40s, so we are making improvements in terms of overnight lows as well. High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern and that is what has been providing us with plenty of sunshine and clearing skies. Timing out the rest of today for you, we won’t really see much if anything in terms of cloud cover. There will be some high level clouds expected in the afternoon, but it won’t do much to hinder the sunshine. That will continue into the evening commute. Once we head into the overnight hours, that’s when I expect so me enhanced cloud cover leading us to partly cloudy skies throughout the day tomorrow. Overnight lows will be on the mild trend as well into the low 50s across the county.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow will start our summer like feel to the air with temperatures well into the upper 60s. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if some locations get up and over the 70 degree mark. That will allow us to come close to tying if not breaking the record highs observed for the weekend. I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be into the morning hours. By the time we get into the afternoon hours, we will turn things towards a mixture of sun and clouds. Once we get into the overnight hours, we will start to see more cloud cover ahead of our next system on Sunday. We will continue to keep our highs on the mild side, but there will be some chances for scattered showers throughout the day. I think the driest part of the day will occur into the early morning hours. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, temperatures will eventually fall back into the 50s by mid work week next week, but it will be paired with a dry stretch of weather.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

