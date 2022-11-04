Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is back

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with...
Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”(Walmart/handout)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is back by popular demand this holiday season.

The sweet treat debuted last year when Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie teamed up to turn the fan-favorite snack into an ice cream.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream is described as a “rich vanilla flavor loaded with decadent golden cake chunks and swirled with the green sprinkles and red icing that customers know and love.”

For the second year in a row, pints will be available exclusively at Walmart starting Nov. 1 and will cost $2.50.

According to a press release, since the ice cream sold out quickly last year, Little Debbie is doubling up on the number of pints shipped to all Walmart stores this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
12-Year-Old Arrested On Gun Charges in Ashland
The Maine Soccer Coaches Association Regional All Star teams have been named. Several County...
Regional Soccer All Star Teams announced
Police Tape.
Washburn police officer believes she was shot at while responding to 911 call
Court Generic
Presque Isle Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Methamphetamine Trafficking Following Guilty Plea
Jojo Morales’ Grandmother Arraigned On Fugitive of Justice Charge in Houlton

Latest News

Twitter Headquarters is shown in San Francisco.
Elon Musk begins Twitter layoffs, faces lawsuit
Tom Barrack exits Brooklyn Federal Court on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, in New York.
Trump ally Tom Barrack acquitted of foreign agent charges
Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Alex Jones trial moves to punitive damages phase
Researchers predict that there will roughly be 36,000 deer deaths each year as a result of...
Drivers are more likely to hit a deer next week. Here’s why