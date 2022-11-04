Madawaska and Fort Kent ready for State Championship games

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Madawsaka Owls will play for a State Championship tomorrow. This group of players has been together a long time.

Ben Gagnon:” My seniors have been playing together since they were four years old and the juniors behind them all grew up playing together. To see them on a random evening in my yard kicking the ball around at 8 and 10 years old was very common.”

The Owls were impressive all season using their speed and athleticism to their advantage. Gagnon says the team came into the year very hungry after a last second loss in the playoffs last year to Wisdom.

Gagnon:” Coming back this year they had that chip on their shoulder. They knew it was theirs for the taking and they were not going to let anyone else have a shot at it.”

Gagnon says that he was given an interesting tidbit of information and knows this group of players want to make history.

Gagnon:” We are the first school to win a regional championship in each class. In the 70′s we won 2 in the 80′s we were in B and won a few and then from 2000 to 2013 we won a few in C. We were the first school to do it, but we haven’t punched threw and brought a ball home yet . That is the kind of look we are going for. We are doing it for everybody who has been behind us and previous to us we are going to try and bring it home for them.”

The Fort Kent Warriors back in the State game tomorrow for the second straight year.

Kalusha Kotes:” The boys we set a goal every year that we want to play all the games that’s available in the season. Going to the State Final is one of those games. We have made it there and that is our number one priority is to make it there. Now the second priority is to go get that win and do as best as possible.”

The Warriors picked up the title picking up a hard fought win over Washington Academy. The Warriors defense came up huge against a strong Raiders team

Kotes:” I don’t know where they get it from. I know I gave them a pep talk that the end of the day it is all up to them. They have to believe in themself and believe in their teammates. They have to believe in their coaches. We gave them certain instructions based on the team they were going to play. They went out and did what they were supposed to do and more.”

Fort Kent brought back several key part from last years championship team and the coach says that he and the team set very goals each season.

Kotes:” Every time I start a season out with a positive attitude. We want to go far we went to go playoffs want to go to finals and we put you in the best position to help the team so that we can be victorious.

