NAC Names Aaron Marston Coach of the Year

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - University of Maine Presque isle Women’s Soccer Coach Aaron Marston had a goal of bringing some of the best players from Aroostook County and rural Maine to Presque Isle to continue playing soccer. Marston passed away suddenly last month and today the North Atlantic Conference recognized him for his success on the soccer field. The Conference Soccer Coaches voted him the Coach of the Year.

Dan Kane):” No one is more deserving of Aaron for this award. Not just for how he fielded a competitive team, but in the manner, he carried himself and how he treated his players, his opposing teams and the officials.”

(Alexis Ireland):” It’s very special being one of his players. I feel he treated us girls as his own. He not only treated us respectfully, but he treated the opposing teams, coaches, and officials. He was all around the best coach and I feel he is very deserving of the Coach of the year.”

(Monica McLaughlin):” It’s incredible because he not only formed a team from scratch, but he built us into the team we are and without him we would not have been as successful.”

Monica McLaughlin of Caribou spent four years with Marston and was voted to the All Conference team for the second time. She still remembers a conversation she had with Marston after the 2019 season.

McLaughlin:” He told me if I stuck with it I would be an All Conference athlete and this is my second being all conference and it is very special to me.”

Ireland was named to the first team and said that being recognized in the same year that Marston received the Coach of the Year award is something she is proud of.

Ireland:” We do put in the work, and we are such a strong family together. Seeing my teammates and I receiving the awards brings us closer and shows the hard work pays off.”

The team was informed of the awards this afternoon and while they were very happy for their coach and teammates there was some emotion also

Kane:” It’s very emotional all around. It is a well-deserved award, that we wish we were able to share with Aaron in person, but just very proud of him.”>

Severel other palyers were reconized by the conference with All Conference selections.

Savannah Rodriguez and Alexis Ireland were named to the first team, Monica McLaughlin was named to the second team and Hope Shea was named to the third team.

Mollie Goodman was named to the sportsmanship team

