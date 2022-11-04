Sunshine For the First Half of the Weekend, with Rain Showers Possible for Sunday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. Stepping outside today we saw plenty of sunshine county wide for the first half of the day. This allowed high temperatures across the region to climb into the mid and upper 60s. Going back and checking the record books, we set new record high temperatures in caribou, Presque Isle, Houlton, and Millinocket. With southwesterly winds keeping the warm air locked in place tonight, I wouldn’t be surprised if we have another day of record-breaking temperatures tomorrow.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the high-pressure system that’s been in control of our weather over the past couple of days continuing to sit to our south and east. This has allowed winds to shift into the southwest, providing mild air flow into the region. This is why high temperatures have been so mild over the past couple of days and will remain on the mild side into early next week. A low-pressure system and cold front currently sitting off to our west will be making its way through Sunday. Providing cloud cover and scattered shower chances as it weakens over us. By monday, an additional cold front will be moving through, which will allow for winds to shift into the northwest, and cooler air to work back into the region.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper 40s and lower 50s. Southwesterly winds remain light through the overnight hours, which works to keep the warm air in place going into the day tomorrow. Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day tomorrow thanks to the approaching low-pressure system and cold front. This will result in partly cloudy skies to end the day Saturday, with clouds increasing to mostly cloudy skies by Sunday morning. High temperatures tomorrow stand the best chance at making a run at the 70-degree mark. This is thanks to the sunshine and southwesterly winds which are once again expected to be a bit gusty at times through the afternoon. Sunday brings with the cold front, and multiple chances of scattered showers. I think the first round looks to move through late morning and into the early afternoon, with another round coming through during the evening hours. This will result in scattered activity expected throughout the day, but no widespread or long-term rain shower activity is expected. Temperatures will still be on the mild side thanks to lighter winds and cloud cover locking in the warm air. It’s not until a secondary cold front moves through during the day monday that we’ll see temperatures return to closer to average. Tuesday and Wednesday both look to feature plenty of sunshine, but chilly high temperatures are also expected. Highs will likely be in the mid to upper 40s both days. While right now it looks like the record-breaking warmth is exiting the region, temperatures still look to remain above average for the second half of the work week.

Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend!

