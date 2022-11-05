National Weather Service Offers Spotter Training Through the End of the Month

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - As we get closer to the winter months, it is important to stay weather aware for any upcoming storms, and if you have an interest in providing observations you can.

Tuesday night marked the first of several free sessions available to the public to become a trained winter weather spotter throughout the month of November with the National Weather Service in Caribou. The program has over 200 thousand spotters who provide observations for a variety of winter and severe storm activity across the country.

According to Louise Fode, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, it is important to have plenty of spotters heading into the winter season.

Fode: “We like having spotters both in the summer and the winter. snowfall is something that is actually pretty hard to measure with automated instruments so having a person there able to tell us how quickly the snow is falling is really helpful.”

Volunteers will only need to attend one session to become certified and those interested in becoming a spotter can register for a virtual training on the National Weather Service Caribou website at weather.gov/car

