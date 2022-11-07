Aroostook Municipal Elections
A list of Municipal Elections occurring on November 8th Around Aroostook County. If your municipality is holding a municipal election on November 8th and it is not listed here please contact news@wagmtv.com
Ashland
School Board - 2 Seat(s)
-Sandy Labelle
Chapman/Mapleton
School Board - 1 Seat(s)
-Dan Edgecomb
Fort Fairfield
Town Council - 2 Seat(s)
-Patricia Canavan
-Justin Hersey
-Stev Rogeski III
-Keith Thibeau II
School Board - 1 Seat(s)
-Angela Cormier
-Ann Hull
-Wendy Ross
Houlton
Town Council - 2 Seat(s)
-Eileen Mclaughlin
-Jane Reed Torres
Houlton Water Company - 2 Seat(s)
-Isaac Brown
-Joshua Mclaughlin
Directors of RSU 29 (3 Year Term) - 2 Seat(s)
-A. John Hyman
-Ellen Askren
-Robert Nuccio
-Frederick Grant
Directors of RSU 29 (1 Year Term) - 1 Seat(s)
-Gary Lovell
-Michelle Henderson
-David Carmichael
Cary Library Board of Trustees - 1 Seat(s)
-Iva Sussman
Board of Budget Review (3 Year Term) - 3 Seat(s)
Board of Budget Review (2 Year Term) - 3 Seat(s)
Board of Budget Review (1 Year Term) - 2 Seat(s)
Presque Isle
City Council
-Jeff Ouilette
-Douglas Cyr
-Donald Gardner
School Board
Section 6 – Cole Staples
Section 8 Keith Wilcox
Section 11 –
Section 12 - Lucy Richards
Section 16- Jenny Paul
Section 17 -
