Aroostook Municipal Elections

Aroostook County, Maine (WAGM) -

A list of Municipal Elections occurring on November 8th Around Aroostook County. If your municipality is holding a municipal election on November 8th and it is not listed here please contact news@wagmtv.com

Ashland

School Board - 2 Seat(s)

-Sandy Labelle

Chapman/Mapleton

School Board - 1 Seat(s)

-Dan Edgecomb

Fort Fairfield

Town Council - 2 Seat(s)

-Patricia Canavan

-Justin Hersey

-Stev Rogeski III

-Keith Thibeau II

School Board - 1 Seat(s)

-Angela Cormier

-Ann Hull

-Wendy Ross

Houlton

Town Council - 2 Seat(s)

-Eileen Mclaughlin

-Jane Reed Torres

Houlton Water Company - 2 Seat(s)

-Isaac Brown

-Joshua Mclaughlin

Directors of RSU 29 (3 Year Term) - 2 Seat(s)

-A. John Hyman

-Ellen Askren

-Robert Nuccio

-Frederick Grant

Directors of RSU 29 (1 Year Term) - 1 Seat(s)

-Gary Lovell

-Michelle Henderson

-David Carmichael

Cary Library Board of Trustees - 1 Seat(s)

-Iva Sussman

Board of Budget Review (3 Year Term) - 3 Seat(s)

Board of Budget Review (2 Year Term) - 3 Seat(s)

Board of Budget Review (1 Year Term) - 2 Seat(s)

Presque Isle

City Council

-Jeff Ouilette

-Douglas Cyr

-Donald Gardner

School Board

Section 6 – Cole Staples

Section 8 Keith Wilcox

Section 11 –

Section 12 - Lucy Richards

Section 16- Jenny Paul

Section 17 -

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.