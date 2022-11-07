High winds cause thousands to be without power in the County

Versant Power is currently working to resolve a power outage affecting much of northern...
Versant Power is currently working to resolve a power outage affecting much of northern Aroostook, with estimated restoration early this evening.(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - High winds are being blamed for more than 3000 power outages in the County. According to Versant Power, 3,426 households have lost power, with 3,423 of those households in Aroostook County and three in Penobscot County. Line workers from Versant Power are working to restore power. Affected areas include Madawaska, Eagle Lake, Grand Isle, St. David, Caribou and surrounding communities. Customers are urged to stay clear of downed lines or trees in contact with them. Workers will continue to work on the lines until power is fully restored. For updates on estimated time of restoration, you can visit the Versant Live Outage Map at https://kubra.io/stormcenter/views/05bfafbb-0ad1-4ff1-8287-d32fd1ed7fce.

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lepage Mills
Fact Check: Maine’s Final Gubernatorial Debate
The Maine Soccer Coaches Association Regional All Star teams have been named. Several County...
Regional Soccer All Star Teams announced
Caribou Rehab is Hiring
Caribou Rehab Employment Opportunities
police lights
12-Year-Old Arrested On Gun Charges in Ashland
Abbie Lerman Maine High School Heisman Winner
Abbie Lerman Named The State Winner Of The Highschool Heisman

Latest News

Danielle Fienberg
Political Profile: Danielle Fienberg
Danielle Fienberg
Danielle Fienberg
Trey Stewart
Political Profile: Trey Stewart
Trey Stewart
Trey Stewart