Mild Temperatures Continue with a Return to a Fall Like Feel Tomorrow

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. It was summer like weekend and temperatures made it up and over the 70 degree mark both Saturday and Sunday. In fact, some locations in the county broke records. We did have some gusty southwesterly winds but they did end up working in our favor to keep our temperatures warm.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

It was a mild start to the morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Some of us did wake up to some light rain showers across the region and that was due to a weak cold front that made its way through the region leading into the early morning hours. Highs will only increase slightly from where temperatures are now into the low 60s. While we will remain partly cloudy throughout the day, there will be some chances for the full sunshine to peak out in time for the afternoon. As those clouds do increase leading into the evening commute, I wouldn’t be surprised if some of us see some isolated showers. I think the best chance at seeing the showers will be centered towards far northern portions of the county. They won’t be too impactful, but you will want to keep an eye to the sky leading into the overnight lows. The rest of the county will lose the cloud cover we will see throughout the day and that will cause our overnight lows to fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s. It’s likely that some of us will be waking up to some areas of patchy frost on the grassy surfaces.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

We won’t make much improvements to our temperatures throughout the afternoon tomorrow as highs will struggle to make it into the low to mid 40s. The good news is it will be paired with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will make a return to the full sunshine in time for Wednesday, but clouds do look to quickly increase ahead of our next system that is set to arrive in time for the weekend. High temperatures will continue into the 50s until the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast, tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.