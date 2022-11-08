East Grand Outdoor Education Program Learns to Process Moose

DANFORTH, Maine (WAGM) -

When game animals, such as Moose, are shot illegally, it is often seen as a senseless waste, however one partnership between The Maine Warden’s Service and East Grand High School is giving students an experience they wont soon forget. Newssource8′s Brian Bouchard has the story.

“We’ve been waiting a couple years for this, somebody had to break the law for this to happen, so that’s unfortunate. There was an illegal bull that was harvested Thursday in the Patten Area, and we became the recipient of this moose.”

When the Maine Warden Service approached Dave Conley, a Registered Maine Guide who works with East Grand High School’s Outdoor Education Program, Conley knew exactly how to turn it into a teachable moment for his students.

“These students today are learning how to process wild game, and they’ll all go home with some Moose meat tonight but they’ll have gained that hands on experience to processing wild game. They do this in Alaska quite often with schools, and when you think about it the price of everything has gone through the roof, including meat, so hunting is not just about killing it’s about providing for your family.” says Conley.

The students spent their Monday morning learning to process the Moose, making steaks and breakfast sausages. For many it was their first time, though all say, it won’t be their last.

“I think a lot more places should offer things like this, it’s a lot of fun and it’s really helpful to know.” - Emma McIver – East Grand Student

“Its been a good experience so far, I’ve learned how to actually cut up the moose and what goes for what, which meats for steak and everything.” - Alan Emery – East Grand Student

“I think it’s pretty amazing, what we’re doing here is amazing, I love it. New kids get to experience new things I’m enjoying cutting meat up” - Gauge Osgood – East Grand Student

“In the Warden service we make it adamant, road kill, actual kills, anything that’s involved with our wild game, if we can process it and take it to a good source, that’s what we do. I think this program is incredible, what these young people are doing are our life skills. Whether they ever cut meat again or not, this is something they’ve learned that they can put in their toolbag for the future, and importantly the moose isn’t going to go to waste, it’s going to go to families in the area and they get to benefit from their hard work today.” says Tyler Leach of the Maine Warden Service

And while the student’s of East Grand’s Outdoor education program may have had a blast learning how to process a moose, they also had a message for anyone out there thinking of illegally shooting a moose.

“Don’t do it illegally or else you’ll end up with a bunch of 8th to 12 graders cutting up moose and eating it themselves.” says Osgood.

Brian Bouchard, NewsSource8

