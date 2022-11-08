Gusty Winds Expected Today with Highs in the 40s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. We continued our mild stretch of weather yesterday with temperatures into the 60s. It cooled off pretty quickly once we reached those highs and things started to cool off.

Wind Advisory (WAGM)

The bigger story this the wind gusts we have been seeing. In the past 24 hours alone some locations got well above the 30 mph mark. In fact caribou actually recorded a gust of 40 mph. Unfortunately it doesn’t look like those winds will subside through the course of the day. That is why the National Weather Service has placed the county in a wind advisory through this evening. The potential for wind gusts will also span into Washington county as well. Our temperatures have cooled off significantly in the last 24 hours as well. Most areas are now around 20 degrees cooler from where we were at this point yesterday. If you remember at this time yesterday most of us were waking up to temperatures in the low 50s. Most of us are waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The good news is we were on the clearer side of things this morning and that gave us the perfect opportunity to view the total lunar eclipse. Our current weather setup shows a cold front that caused some isolated showers in far northern portions of the county and the cooler temperatures moving off to our east yesterday. High pressure will build into the region and keep us on the drier side of things until we head into the weekend.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

While most of us will see the sunshine today, I think most towns will struggle to reach into the lower 40s and that will be due to the potential for gusty winds throughout the day. Timing things out for you, there will be some chances for some scattered clouds points North and East, but I don’t expect that to hinder the sunshine too much. Despite the fact we will have the cloud cover throughout the day I think most of us will struggle to make it into the mid 40s by the afternoon. We will turn things clearing skies into the overnight hours and that will cause our overnight lows to fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s. It’s likely most of us will be waking up to patchy frost on the grassy surfaces.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

While we will feature another day of sunshine tomorrow, I think highs will once again struggle to make it into the mid 40s. The good news is the winds will subside and it won’t feel as chilly throughout the daytime. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will return to the 50s by the end of the work week, but it will be paired with an increase in the cloud cover. We won’t really have another chance for rain until we get towards the weekend.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to This Morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.