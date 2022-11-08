Windy Weather Expected Tomorrow, with Cold Temperatures Returning to the Region

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We had quite the record-breaking weekend in terms of temperatures. High temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday all reached the upper 60s and lower 70s and managed to set new records for every town the national weather service keeps records for. This record-breaking heat did trickle into today, but it wasn’t nearly as warm today as what we saw for temperatures yesterday. High temperatures today did manage to make it into the lower to mid-60s depending on where you were. Since early this afternoon, a cold front has passed through the region, allowing winds to shift into the northwest, and temperatures to begin to cool down going into the overnight hours tonight.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the series of weakening fronts moving through the region. High pressure will continue to build in from the west, allowing for northwesterly winds to become gusty during the day tomorrow. These gusty winds work to clear out the cloud cover but will also keep temperatures on the cold side throughout the day. The nice weather continues Wednesday with more sunshine and lighter winds as high pressure moves overhead. Things begin to change towards the end of the work week, as a series of low-pressure systems begin to develop to our west and look to impact us going into the weekend.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

With the windy weather expected going into tomorrow, the national weather service has issued a wind advisory for the northern half of the county through 5 pm tomorrow evening. This is thanks to the possibility of 50 mph wind gusts throughout the day. This could cause some limbs, trees, and possibly power lines to fall in some spots. Scattered power outages are possible with this wind, so be alert going through the day tomorrow for that potential.

Current Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

The strongest wind gusts right now look to be during the morning hours, with winds becoming stronger after sunrise. I think most spots will see at least 40 mph wind gusts, with a few towns seeing wind gusts closer to the 50-mph mark. Winds begin to taper off going into the afternoon, and look to be less gusty during the evening and overnight hours, but still have the potential of being a bit strong with gusts close to 35 mph.

Windy Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at the next couple of days, while we’ll be dealing with the winds during the morning hours tomorrow, skies look to be partly to mostly sunny throughout the day. This doesn’t do much in terms of helping high temperatures during the day. Clear skies remain in place during the overnight hours, resulting in some of the coldest overnight lows we’ve seen this season tomorrow night. High temperatures tomorrow look to climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s. The first day in a few weeks that we’ve seen high temperatures below the average high for this time of year. The cold temperatures continue into Wednesday, with highs once again only reaching the lower 40s. We’ll see warmer temperatures for the end of the work week and into the weekend, but overall, it looks to be more seasonable with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s.

This Evening's Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

For more details on this evening’s forecast, make sure to check out the Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

