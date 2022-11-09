County men inducted into Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -The Maine Ski and Snowboarding Hall of Fame honored several people on Saturday. They inducted three classes into the Hall of Fame. Harold Bondeson of Woodland was inducted posthumously A third generation Swedish-American born in 1914, Harold’s first means of transportation was a pair of skis-skiing 2 ½ miles to catch the train to school.He was a founding member of the New Sweden Athletic Club and an ardent promoter of skiing for sport. He was an early racer and event organizer for the many races and winter carnivals held in the northern parts or the state.

Also inducted into the Class of 2020 was Greg Voisine who coached the Fort Kent alpine team for almost 30 years

The Warriors alpine teams are some of the most successful in the State. In 27 years the Warriors have won 21 alpine ski championships.

Greg Voisine:” As far as being told I was being honored I was happy about that. It was a community effort as far as the town helping me out to get here. The boosters and the parents and the kids who were skiing. I would say your son or daughter joined the ski team and so did you. They would help out at races and everything else. It made it a lot easier for me.”

The Warriors were a dynasty with 21 alpine championships in 27 years. Voisine said that one of the reasons for the success was that parents stuck aorund even after their children graduated

Voisine:” They stuck around after their kids graduated to help out. They enjoyed doing and seeing the younger kids racing. Seeing how they came along from when they were freshmen and their kids was the senior.”

The Fort Kent community has so much support for the ski program right from the youth skiing on up through to varsity. They didn’t rebuild from year to year they reloaded

Voisine:” You are doing it with a different group of kids. Some years you graduate four or five seniors and you don’t know what next year is going to bring. The younger kids step up the plate and you work with them and you have the whole year to prep for the County and the states and your practice meets lead up to the two big ones.”

Mike Chasse of Presque Isle is a member of the class of 2021. He has been very involved in skiing from a young age and still is working to promote and improve skiing in the County.

Mike Chasse:” To be recognized for what I am doing and what I have done the past it just brought me to tears.”

Chasse was a graduate of Presque Isle High School and moved to Utah and was very involved in the ski industry. After a skiing accident Chasse returned to Presque Isle and is very involved in the improvements at Big Rock

Chasse:” I guess before my accident I worked as a chair lift engineer and was a ski racer, ski patrol at Park City. Following my accident I have been involved at Big Rock. We are now trying to push the mountain to the next level with a major capital campaign to put a new chair lift and some much needed snow making improvement.”

Chasse said that the ceremony was very humbling and was a huge honor

Chasse:” It’s incredible to be there with some of the industry greats. I feel I still have some more work to do and I am doing it. It was a special ceremony for me.”

Two time Olympian Russell Currier was inducted in the Class of 2021. The stockholm native skied on the world cup Biathlon circuit. We will have his reaction to the induction tomorrow night.

