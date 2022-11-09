Local Election Results

Voting Booth
Voting Booth(MGN)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) -

Limestone: 593 Total Ballots Cast

Register of Probate -

480 Votes for Darleen Guy

113 Blank

County Treasurer

3 Votes Leigh Scott Smith

593 Blank

Register of Deeds -

480 Melissa Richardson

113 Blank

Sheriff

475 Shawn Gillen

113 Blank

District Attorney (District 8)

458 Todd Collins

135 Blank

Madawaska Lake: 95 Total Ballots

Register of Probate

70 Darleen Guy

25 Blank

County Treasurer

0 Votes Leigh Scott Smith

95 Blank

Register of Deeds -

79 Amy Ouellette

16 Blank

Sheriff

81 Shawn Gillen

14 Blank

District Attorney (District 8)

76 Todd Collins

19 Blank

Stockholm: 141 Total Ballots

Register of Probate

114 Darleen Guy

27 Blank

County Treasurer

1 Votes Leigh Scott Smith

141 Blank

Register of Deeds -

98 Amy Ouellette

43 Blank

Sheriff

99 Shawn Gillen

43 Blank

District Attorney (District 8)

96 Todd Collins

45 Blank

Woodland:

Register of Probate

447 Darleen Guy

88 Blank

County Treasurer

2 Votes Leigh Scott Smith

533 Blank

Register of Deeds -

439 Melissa Richardson

96 Blank

Sheriff

398 Shawn Gillen

137 Blank

District Attorney (District 8)

376 Todd Collins

159 Blank

Presque Isle: 3310 Total Ballots

City Council - Winners Jeff Willette and Douglas Cyr

Jeff Willette-1962

Douglas Cyr-1659

Donald Gardner-1447

Section #6 MSAD #1

Cole Staples -212

Section # 8 MSAD#1

Keith Wilcox-421

Section # 11 MSAD#1

Curtis Culberson -7 Write ins

Section #12 MSAD#1

Lucy Richard-218

Section 16 MSAD#1

Jenny Paul-131

Section 17 MSAD#1

Paul Sajia -2 Write ins

Register of Probate

2705 Darleen Guy

605 Blank

County Treasurer

21 Votes Leigh Scott Smith

3289 Blank

Register of Deeds -

2678 Melissa Richardson

632 Blank

Sheriff

2732 Shawn Gillen

578 Blank

District Attorney (District 8)

2556 Todd Collins

754 Blank

Weston: 155 Total Ballots

Register of Probate

131 Darleen Guy

24 Blank

County Treasurer

10 Votes Leigh Scott Smith

145 Blank

Register of Deeds -

131 Melissa Richardson

24 Blank

Sheriff

92 Shawn Gillen

63 Blank

District Attorney (District 8)

78 Todd Collins

77 Blank

County Commissioner (District 1)

51 Paul Adams

95 William Dobbins

9 Blank

Caribou/Connor Twp:

Register of Probate

2688 Darleen Guy

County Treasurer

19 Votes Leigh Scott Smith

Register of Deeds:

2513 Melissa Richardson

Register of Deeds - (Northern Dist.)

123 Amy Ouellette

Sheriff

2579 Shawn Gillen

District Attorney (District 8)

2440 Todd Collins

City Council:

1469 Daniel Bagley

1704 Joan Theriault

1280 Paul Watson

RSU #39 Board:

2627 Tanya Sleeper

Cary Mem. Hospital Fund

2646 Athill Hebert

Portage Lake

Register of Probate

188 Darleen Guy

Register of Deeds -

186 Melissa Richardson

Sheriff

171 Shawn Gillen

District Attorney (District 8)

162 Todd Collins

Monticello

County Commissioner

187 William Dobbins

126 Paul Adams

Register of Probate

297 Darleen Guy

Register of Deeds -

295 Melissa Richardson

Sheriff

248 Shawn Gillen

District Attorney (District 8)

205 Todd Collins

St. John Plantation

Register of Probate

120 Darleen Guy

19 Blank

County Treasurer

9 Leigh  Scott Smith

130 Blanks

Register of Deeds

105 Amy Ouellette

34 Blanks

Sheriff

103 Shawn Gillen

36 Blank

District Attorney

99 Todd Collins

40 Blank

Bridgewater

Register of Probate

207 Darleen Guy

36 Blank

County Treasurer

14 Leigh  Scott Smith

229 Blanks

Register of Deeds

207 Melissa Richardson

36 Blanks

Sheriff

200 Shawn Gillen

36 Blank

District Attorney

150 Todd Collins

93 Blank

County Commissioner (District 1)

84 Paul Adams

140 William Dobbins

15 Blank

Van Buren/Van Buren Cove Twp

Register of Probate

531 Darleen Guy

206 Blank

County Treasurer

2 Leigh  Scott Smith

735 Blanks

Register of Deeds

569 Amy Ouellette

168 Blanks

Sheriff

574 Shawn Gillen

163 Blank

District Attorney

549 Todd Collins

188 Blank

Madawaska

Register of Probate

1320 Darleen Guy

425 Blank

County Treasurer

148 Leigh  Scott Smith

1597 Blanks

Register of Deeds

1443 Amy Ouellette

302 Blanks

Sheriff

1405 Shawn Gillen

340 Blank

District Attorney

1373 Todd Collins

372 Blank

Wallagrass: 251 Total Ballots

Register of Probate

184 Darleen Guy

67 Blank

County Treasurer

10 Leigh  Scott Smith

241 Blanks

Register of Deeds

209 Amy Ouellette

42 Blanks

Sheriff

202 Shawn Gillen

49 Blank

District Attorney

199 Todd Collins

52 Blank

Wade:

Register of Probate

105 Darleen Guy

County Treasurer

3 Leigh  Scott Smith

Register of Deeds

101 Melissa Richardson

Sheriff

101 Shawn Gillen

District Attorney

91 Todd Collins

Merrill: 116 Total Ballots

Register of Probate

97 Darleen Guy

19 Blank

County Treasurer

0 Leigh  Scott Smith

116 Blanks

Register of Deeds

98 Melissa Richardson

18 Blanks

Sheriff

69 Shawn Gillen

47 Blank

District Attorney

58 Todd Collins

58 Blank

County Commissioner (District 1)

37 Paul Adams

66 William Dobbins

13 Blank

Smyrna: 118 Total Votes

Register of Probate

106 Darleen Guy

12 Blank

County Treasurer

0 Leigh  Scott Smith

118 Blanks

Register of Deeds

102 Melissa Richardson

16 Blanks

Sheriff

73 Shawn Gillen

45 Blank

District Attorney

67 Todd Collins

51 Blank

County Commissioner (District 1)

36 Paul Adams

77 William Dobbins

5 Blank

Washburn:

Register of Probate

526 Darleen Guy

County Treasurer

35 Leigh Scott Smith

Register of Deeds

521 Melissa Richardson

Sheriff

448 Shawn Gillen

District Attorney

427 Todd Collins

County Commissioner (District 1)

36 Paul Adams

77 William Dobbins

Mars Hill:

Register of Probate

538 Darleen Guy

Register of Deeds

530 Melissa Richardson

Sheriff

533 Shawn Gillen

District Attorney

423 Todd Collins

County Commissioner (District 1)

213 Paul Adams

353 William Dobbins

Fort Kent: 1859 Total Ballots

Register of Probate

1467 Darleen Guy

392 Blank

County Treasurer

1 Leigh  Scott Smith

1858 Blanks

Register of Deeds

1501 Amy Ouellette

358 Blanks

Sheriff

1475 Shawn Gillen

384 Blank

District Attorney

1456 Todd Collins

403 Blank

