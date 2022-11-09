Local Election Results
Limestone: 593 Total Ballots Cast
Register of Probate -
480 Votes for Darleen Guy
113 Blank
County Treasurer
3 Votes Leigh Scott Smith
593 Blank
Register of Deeds -
480 Melissa Richardson
113 Blank
Sheriff
475 Shawn Gillen
113 Blank
District Attorney (District 8)
458 Todd Collins
135 Blank
Madawaska Lake: 95 Total Ballots
Register of Probate
70 Darleen Guy
25 Blank
County Treasurer
0 Votes Leigh Scott Smith
95 Blank
Register of Deeds -
79 Amy Ouellette
16 Blank
Sheriff
81 Shawn Gillen
14 Blank
District Attorney (District 8)
76 Todd Collins
19 Blank
Stockholm: 141 Total Ballots
Register of Probate
114 Darleen Guy
27 Blank
County Treasurer
1 Votes Leigh Scott Smith
141 Blank
Register of Deeds -
98 Amy Ouellette
43 Blank
Sheriff
99 Shawn Gillen
43 Blank
District Attorney (District 8)
96 Todd Collins
45 Blank
Woodland:
Register of Probate
447 Darleen Guy
88 Blank
County Treasurer
2 Votes Leigh Scott Smith
533 Blank
Register of Deeds -
439 Melissa Richardson
96 Blank
Sheriff
398 Shawn Gillen
137 Blank
District Attorney (District 8)
376 Todd Collins
159 Blank
Presque Isle: 3310 Total Ballots
City Council - Winners Jeff Willette and Douglas Cyr
Jeff Willette-1962
Douglas Cyr-1659
Donald Gardner-1447
Section #6 MSAD #1
Cole Staples -212
Section # 8 MSAD#1
Keith Wilcox-421
Section # 11 MSAD#1
Curtis Culberson -7 Write ins
Section #12 MSAD#1
Lucy Richard-218
Section 16 MSAD#1
Jenny Paul-131
Section 17 MSAD#1
Paul Sajia -2 Write ins
Register of Probate
2705 Darleen Guy
605 Blank
County Treasurer
21 Votes Leigh Scott Smith
3289 Blank
Register of Deeds -
2678 Melissa Richardson
632 Blank
Sheriff
2732 Shawn Gillen
578 Blank
District Attorney (District 8)
2556 Todd Collins
754 Blank
Weston: 155 Total Ballots
Register of Probate
131 Darleen Guy
24 Blank
County Treasurer
10 Votes Leigh Scott Smith
145 Blank
Register of Deeds -
131 Melissa Richardson
24 Blank
Sheriff
92 Shawn Gillen
63 Blank
District Attorney (District 8)
78 Todd Collins
77 Blank
County Commissioner (District 1)
51 Paul Adams
95 William Dobbins
9 Blank
Caribou/Connor Twp:
Register of Probate
2688 Darleen Guy
County Treasurer
19 Votes Leigh Scott Smith
Register of Deeds:
2513 Melissa Richardson
Register of Deeds - (Northern Dist.)
123 Amy Ouellette
Sheriff
2579 Shawn Gillen
District Attorney (District 8)
2440 Todd Collins
City Council:
1469 Daniel Bagley
1704 Joan Theriault
1280 Paul Watson
RSU #39 Board:
2627 Tanya Sleeper
Cary Mem. Hospital Fund
2646 Athill Hebert
Portage Lake
Register of Probate
188 Darleen Guy
Register of Deeds -
186 Melissa Richardson
Sheriff
171 Shawn Gillen
District Attorney (District 8)
162 Todd Collins
Monticello
County Commissioner
187 William Dobbins
126 Paul Adams
Register of Probate
297 Darleen Guy
Register of Deeds -
295 Melissa Richardson
Sheriff
248 Shawn Gillen
District Attorney (District 8)
205 Todd Collins
St. John Plantation
Register of Probate
120 Darleen Guy
19 Blank
County Treasurer
9 Leigh Scott Smith
130 Blanks
Register of Deeds
105 Amy Ouellette
34 Blanks
Sheriff
103 Shawn Gillen
36 Blank
District Attorney
99 Todd Collins
40 Blank
Bridgewater
Register of Probate
207 Darleen Guy
36 Blank
County Treasurer
14 Leigh Scott Smith
229 Blanks
Register of Deeds
207 Melissa Richardson
36 Blanks
Sheriff
200 Shawn Gillen
36 Blank
District Attorney
150 Todd Collins
93 Blank
County Commissioner (District 1)
84 Paul Adams
140 William Dobbins
15 Blank
Van Buren/Van Buren Cove Twp
Register of Probate
531 Darleen Guy
206 Blank
County Treasurer
2 Leigh Scott Smith
735 Blanks
Register of Deeds
569 Amy Ouellette
168 Blanks
Sheriff
574 Shawn Gillen
163 Blank
District Attorney
549 Todd Collins
188 Blank
Madawaska
Register of Probate
1320 Darleen Guy
425 Blank
County Treasurer
148 Leigh Scott Smith
1597 Blanks
Register of Deeds
1443 Amy Ouellette
302 Blanks
Sheriff
1405 Shawn Gillen
340 Blank
District Attorney
1373 Todd Collins
372 Blank
Wallagrass: 251 Total Ballots
Register of Probate
184 Darleen Guy
67 Blank
County Treasurer
10 Leigh Scott Smith
241 Blanks
Register of Deeds
209 Amy Ouellette
42 Blanks
Sheriff
202 Shawn Gillen
49 Blank
District Attorney
199 Todd Collins
52 Blank
Wade:
Register of Probate
105 Darleen Guy
County Treasurer
3 Leigh Scott Smith
Register of Deeds
101 Melissa Richardson
Sheriff
101 Shawn Gillen
District Attorney
91 Todd Collins
Merrill: 116 Total Ballots
Register of Probate
97 Darleen Guy
19 Blank
County Treasurer
0 Leigh Scott Smith
116 Blanks
Register of Deeds
98 Melissa Richardson
18 Blanks
Sheriff
69 Shawn Gillen
47 Blank
District Attorney
58 Todd Collins
58 Blank
County Commissioner (District 1)
37 Paul Adams
66 William Dobbins
13 Blank
Smyrna: 118 Total Votes
Register of Probate
106 Darleen Guy
12 Blank
County Treasurer
0 Leigh Scott Smith
118 Blanks
Register of Deeds
102 Melissa Richardson
16 Blanks
Sheriff
73 Shawn Gillen
45 Blank
District Attorney
67 Todd Collins
51 Blank
County Commissioner (District 1)
36 Paul Adams
77 William Dobbins
5 Blank
Washburn:
Register of Probate
526 Darleen Guy
County Treasurer
35 Leigh Scott Smith
Register of Deeds
521 Melissa Richardson
Sheriff
448 Shawn Gillen
District Attorney
427 Todd Collins
County Commissioner (District 1)
36 Paul Adams
77 William Dobbins
Mars Hill:
Register of Probate
538 Darleen Guy
Register of Deeds
530 Melissa Richardson
Sheriff
533 Shawn Gillen
District Attorney
423 Todd Collins
County Commissioner (District 1)
213 Paul Adams
353 William Dobbins
Fort Kent: 1859 Total Ballots
Register of Probate
1467 Darleen Guy
392 Blank
County Treasurer
1 Leigh Scott Smith
1858 Blanks
Register of Deeds
1501 Amy Ouellette
358 Blanks
Sheriff
1475 Shawn Gillen
384 Blank
District Attorney
1456 Todd Collins
403 Blank
