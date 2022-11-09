Maine’s 2022 Election Results

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Results are pouring in for the 2022 Midterm Elections... Here is what we know so far for Gubernatorial, Congressional, and Legislature races

Gubernatorial

With 80 Percent of precincts reporting, Governor Janet Mills has secured a victory over Former Governor Paul Lepage by a margin of 56% to 42% or 314,221 votes to 239,344 votes, Independent Sam Hunkler had 10,578 votes or 2%

Congressional District 2

Votes in: Estimated 82%

Jared Golden (D)129,137-49%

Bruce Poliquin (R)117,157-44%

Tiffany Bond (I)18,252 -7%

Maine Senate District 1

Votes in: Estimated 86%

Troy Jackson (D)7,906 - 52%

Susan Bernard (R)7,193 - 48%

Maine Senate District 2

Votes in: Estimated 60%

Harold Stewart (R)7,607 - 71%

Danielle Fienberg (D)3,120 - 29%

Maine House District 1

Votes in: Estimated 82%

Austin Theriault (R)2,302- 70%

Dana Marie Appleby (D)1,007 - 30%

Maine House District 2

Votes in: Estimated 78%

Roger Albert (R)1,906- 59%

Bernard Paradis (D)1,320 - 41%

Maine House District 3

Votes in: Estimated 85%

Mark Babin (R)1,945- 51%

David McCrea (D)1,833 - 49%

Maine House District 4

Votes in: Estimated 99%

Timothy Guerrette (R)2,385

64%

Jordyn Rossignol (D)1,349

36%

Maine House District 5

Votes in: Estimated 100%

Kevin Freeman (D) 1388 - 42%

Joseph Underwood (R) 1857 - 57%

Maine House District 6

Donald Ardell (R) - Uncontested

Maine House District 7

Gregory Swallow (R) -Uncontested

Maine House District 8

Votes in: Estimated 83%

Tracy Quint (R)2,650 - 72%

Kevin Ritchie (D)1,012 - 28%

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.