A Mixture of Sun and Clouds Expected Today with Highs In the 40s

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Wednesday. Yesterday we spent the day in a mixture of sun and clouds, but highs really struggled to make it into the mid 40s. That was because we had some gusty northwesterly winds. In fact, one of our highest gusts in the county was recorded in Van Buren at 50 mph. That was one of the reasons the National Weather Service had placed us in a wind advisory through the evening yesterday. The good news is the winds will subside throughout the course of today and become light.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons we had the wind is because we are caught in between an area of high and low pressure. Our current weather setup shows high pressure continuing to remain in control of our weather and that will remain the case through the end of the work week. I’m not really expecting a chance for widespread rain until we get into the weekend. We had a few clouds throughout the day yesterday, but any we did have were able to clear out and that is what has caused our temperatures this morning to fall back into the upper 20s and low 30s. It’s likely most of us woke up to some patchy frost and that cooler air stretched all the way downstate as well.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

I do expect temperatures to increase from where they are at this point, but not by much. I think most of us will spend another day struggling to get into the mid 40s.I think the best chance at seeing the full sun will be into the early afternoon. We won’t start to see that slight increase in the cloud cover until we get further into the day and they do look to come from our north. By the time we get into sunset, I think most of us will be locked into the cloud cover. That will remain the case leading right into the overnight hours. Even though we will be locked into the clouds, we will have already lost some of that daytime heating from the morning. That will cause most towns to spend another evening in the 20s and 30s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, we will be making improvements in terms of highs into the low to mid 50s. We will be looking at some chances for scattered showers associated with a minor disturbance during the early morning hours, but it’s likely you will want the umbrella through the course of the day. Any showers we do see will be quick to move off to our North and East. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will see our next chance for widespread rain leading into the daytime on Saturday. Highs will remain in the 40s and 50s.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

