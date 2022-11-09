Record November for some County golf courses.

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - It was a record breaking weekend in many ways. The warm temperatures were a bonus for anyone who wanted to take part in outdoor activities including golf. Golf courses around the area were very happy to welcome golfers to their courses.

The temperatures will be returing to normal and that means that most golf courses had their lsat hurrah yesterday. Matt Madore of the Presque Isle Country Club said the last week was a banner week for the course.

Matt Madore:” By far the busiest November and probably did more business in this week of November than we did in all of October last year.”

The course is quiet today as they begin to put the course to bed for winter, but he said over the last few days the parking lot looked like a day in late September or early October, not November 5th and 6th.

Madore:” Yesterday driving around the golf course around 1 o’clock we still had almost 38 cars in the parking lot. The storm blew in around 4 and everyone left the property. It was an unbelievable day.”

It wasn’t just members who were enjoying the unseasonable warmth . Madore says that he saw faces over the last seven days that he hadn’t seen before because they wanted to get in one final round

Madore:” I think a lot of the area courses closed and there were a lot of people i hadn’t seen before, either visiting the area or just wanting to get in that last round. We had a ton of people here this weekend and last.”

The flag is no longer waving in the wind, that is the sign that the course is closed and now it is time to get the course ready for the winter season.

Madore:” We have a lot of stuff to prep the golf course for the winter. If we didn’t cover the greens we possibly would have kept this going for another couple of weeks, but with covering the greens and the prepartion for that we had to shut it down. It was a heck of week for us a bonus defintely.”

