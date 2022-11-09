Sunshine to Start Tomorrow, with Cloud Cover Expected by Tomorrow Evening

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Tuesday. Stepping outside today we had a windy day for most spots. Wind gusts over the past 24 hours have made it into the mid-40s, with some spots even seeing winds closer to the 50-mph mark. These gusty northwesterly winds have brought cooler and drier air into the region, resulting in a chilly night in store for many overnight tonight, before some improvement towards the end of the work week.

Maximum Wind Gusts (Past 24 Hours) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the high-pressure system sitting off to our west this evening. This will eventually be making its way south tonight, resulting in calmer winds by tomorrow morning. We’ve seen gusty winds throughout the day today thanks to the proximity of the high-pressure system to our north and west, and a low-pressure system sitting to our north and east. As the two have gotten closer together over the past 24 hours, it has caused winds to increase in between the two, which is why we’ve seen gusty winds today. With high pressure sinking to our south and east, the main wind field shifts to our east, and the next low-pressure system looking to impact our weather begins to move in from the west.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The nice weather continues into tomorrow with plenty of sunshine expected during the morning hours. Cloud cover is likely to move in during the afternoon out ahead of a weak disturbance. This doesn’t look like it will impact the day overall but will lead to a gloomier end to the day. High temperatures tomorrow once again struggle to reach the lower to mid-40s. During the day tomorrow, winds shift from the northwest into the southwest, which allows warmer air to begin to move back into the region. Before that warmer air gets here, a weak disturbance brings cloud cover and scattered rain and mixed precip shower chances to the region going into the early morning hours of Thursday. With the activity being scattered, i don’t think everyone will have the chance of seeing some, but the best chance looks to be over western parts of the county, with higher elevations having a better chance of seeing some flakes mixing in. Raindrops could still be possible for the first couple hours Thursday morning, but overall skies will be clearing out, leading to a better afternoon, and nicer end to the work week than originally expected.

This Evening's Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

