Aroostook Amateur Radio Association Offers Free HAM Radio Testing

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - The Aroostook Amateur Radio Association hosted a HAM Radio Testing event on Saturday at the Turner Memorial Public Library.

The event was an opportunity for new HAM radio users to get their technician’s license, or for current license holders to upgrade to a different kind of license. While the HAM Radio community has decreased in size over the years, the usage of the technology is still important today.

James Jalbert: “Basically HAM Radio is a form of communication, runs on the airwaves. We have our own set of frequencies that we can use. You do have to be licensed to used HAM Radio. There are different license levels. Big plus on HAM Radio, depending on what license level you’re at, you can be doing local communications, or you can be doing worldwide communications… The nice thing with HAM Radio is when you’re in emergency situations, and things aren’t working like cell phone towers, internet, different things like that. Through HAM Radio, we still have ways of communicating, and ways of passing the traffic and messages back and forth through the airwaves without having to use the internet.”>

This was the last event of the year, but more will be held next year. More information on the Aroostook Amateur Radio Association can be found on their website at k1fs.org

