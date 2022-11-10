Craft Fair in Madawaska Raising Money for Good Cause

MADAWASKA, Maine (WAGM) - A craft fair over the weekend in Madawaska hopes to bring awareness to and help raise money for veterans facing struggles after returning home. NewsSource 8′s Rob Koenig has the story.

Bridget Ellis: “The craft fair we decided to put on to raise money for our suicide prevention for veterans.”

The American Legion Family held their first annual craft fair and bake sale on Saturday at Legion Post 147 in Madawaska. Over a dozen crafters and vendors from the community took part in the recently organized event, to help show their support for the American Legion Family, as well as promote the legion’s message of awareness.

Barbara Morin: “Bridget put this together. She did a great job. She put it out there that she was doing a craft sale, and we had figured maybe 15 or 16 tables. But we actually had to place 4 more tables because the response was really great from the vendors. They were happy we were having this up here in Madawaska, and they didn’t have to travel very far to show off their wares, and the seller wares. It was a really good way to make a little bit of money to go to our cause. It’s also a good way to show off our local people.”

Crafters and vendors ranged from jewelry, to scarves, mittens, hats, towels and blankets, to decorations and DIY crafts, as well as soaps and lotions. Many of the vendors attending the event were from the area and wanted to help fund some of the programs available to help veterans.

Ellis: “There’s a psychiatric ward in Togus, and a lot of times they’ll need different things to help with their therapy. Sometimes its video games, sometimes it’s iPods. Whatever it is that they need down there to keep them busy, that’s what the money goes toward. Every month the auxiliary will post what they bought for it.”

The program, part of the President’s project at the Legion, hopes to provide the assistance needed to make the therapy process easier, while also bringing additional light to the struggle some veterans are facing.

Ellis: “We’re trying to get suicide awareness out there for veterans. There are 17 veterans that die everyday from suicide, and they need to know that they’re not alone. That there are people out there that can help you.”

The event wrapped up in Madawaska Saturday afternoon, and the legion hopes to host another craft fair next year.

