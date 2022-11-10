Scattered Showers Continue into Tomorrow with Warmer Temperatures Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Wednesday. We had a nice day outside with partly to mostly sunny skies for us, but it sadly hasn’t been as nice of a day for people living in Florida. That’s where tropical storm Nicole is still expected to make landfall tomorrow morning, before continuing to track north, bringing with it a good amount of rain for much of the east coast. The reason I wanted to mention this now, is that it looks to move north, and provide rain showers and downpours to much of the state during the day Saturday.

Tracking the Tropics (6:30pm Update) (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup for us shows high pressure sitting over us and continuing to sink to our south this evening. This will allow the weak area of energy and rain showers to move in overnight tonight. This activity looks to remain scattered for the most part. The biggest concern with this will be temperatures, as they’ll be falling back close to the freezing mark tonight, meaning I can’t rule out the chance of seeing some flakes mixed in, especially in some of the higher elevations.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Scattered showers look to start after midnight for most. They’ll continue through the early morning hours of tomorrow, before eventually tapering off to isolated showers by the afternoon. During the afternoon we could see some breaks in the clouds, but at this point the best chance for that looks to be over southern Aroostook. We’ll continue to see cloud cover break apart during the overnight hours tomorrow night, resulting in a nicer day for Friday. High temperatures tomorrow are expected to be warmer than what we saw during the day today. High temperatures look to reach the mid and upper 50s over southern Aroostook, whereas we hang onto the lower 50s over northern parts of the county. The main reason for the warmer temperatures are southwesterly winds, which still look to be a bit gusty at times during the day tomorrow. This southwesterly flow remains in place through the end of the work week, with winds shifting direction by the time we get to Saturday. Temperatures continue to rise through the rest of the work week and into the weekend. High temperatures look to reach the mid and upper 50s during the day Friday, before barely reaching the lower 60s by Saturday. This warmer weather is short-lived this time, as cooler temperatures are expected to return by early next week. Keep in mind these temperatures are actually right around where we should be for this time of year, so expect more of a seasonal feel going into next week.

This Evening's Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Enjoy the rest of your Wednesday!

