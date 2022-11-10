Scattered Showers Taper Off This Morning Leading to Cloudy Skies Throughout the Day

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Thursday. Yesterday we spent another day in the 40s with a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the day. While we will make improvements in terms of high temperatures today, the bigger story was that some of us a wintry mix into the overnight hours. As the temperatures warmed up, we turned things to some scattered showers. While those showers are now tapering off across the county, it’s likely you will want the umbrella and the rain jacket throughout the day.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

One of the reasons we saw these scattered showers this morning was because of a front that will be lifting its way northward as we get into the afternoon. That will in turn fuel some more chances for showers through the course of the day, but most of the activity will be centered in far Northern portions of the county. Timing out the rest of today for you, models are trending at a brief break in the cloud cover by the time we get into the afternoon however, I don’t think that will be the case and most of us will be locked into the cloud cover. The best chance at seeing some enhanced shower activity will be into the overnight hours in far northern portions of the county. We will be making improvements in the way of high temperatures with most of us making into the mid to upper 50s. Because of most of us seeing the cloud cover, our overnight lows will only bottom out into the low 40s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, most of us will see highs close to the 60s degree mark. I expect most of the day to be spent in some partly cloudy skies before they will increase overnight. I think the clearest part of the day will fall during the morning commute before we become locked into the cloud cover by lunch. Most of us won’t see the leading edge of the heavy rain until we head right into the overnight hours. All the rain will be associated with the remnants of what is now tropical storm Nicole. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will dry things out briefly in time for the early work week before we are watching our next system at the end of the 8 day.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

