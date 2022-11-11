Clouds Increase Throughout the Day Leading to Heavy Rain Overnight

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Friday. Happy Veterans Day to you as well. Yesterday we saw a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the daytime, but highs were able to make it into the 50s across the region. We will remain dry throughout the daytime today, but I am expecting clouds to increase pretty quickly.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

Temperatures started off this morning on the mild side into the upper 40s and low 50s. That is well above average for this time of year. As we get through the course of the afternoon, I’m expecting temperatures to eventually make it into the upper 50s and low 60s. I think the best chance at getting temperatures at that point will be during the early afternoon as that’s when I expect clouds to increase. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours where we will start to see the leading edge of some heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Nicole. Due to the heavy rain and the increase in cloud cover, our overnight lows will only bottom out in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Future Rain (WAGM)

By the time we get to tomorrow, we will continue to see highs into the upper 50s and low 60s. Most us will continue to deal with the heavy bands of rain until we get into the mid morning. That is when we will feature a brief break in the rainfall activity however most of us will continue to be locked into the cloud cover. Once we get into the afternoon, we will see another quick round of heavy rain associated with a secondary low pressure system that is currently situated off towards the Midwest. I think most towns will experience between 1 and 2 inches of rainfall accumulation once both systems depart the region. Where the heavier bands do set themselves up, I wouldn’t be surprised if some places wind up seeing some localized higher amounts. Looking ahead to the next couple of days, we will dry out briefly for early portions of the work week, but it will be paired with highs making a return to the 40s. We are watching our next system that is set to arrive by the time we get into Wednesday.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend and thank you to our Veterans!

