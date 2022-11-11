Full ground stop in effect at DFW airport after fuel pump fire

FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort...
FILE - In this June 16, 2018, file photo, American Airlines aircrafts are seen at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport in Grapevine, Texas.(Kiichiro Sato | AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(Gray News) - A full ground stop is in effect at the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport after a fire broke out at one of its fuel pumps.

According to the airport’s Twitter, the fire was reported Friday morning. The fire was promptly extinguished and the affected pump was shut off.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered a full ground stop as the airport conducts a safety inspection before fuel services can continue.

DFW officials reported regular operations will continue once the inspection is complete. They did not give an estimated time of completion.

Airport officials recommended anyone scheduled to fly to or from DFW should check with their airline about their flight’s status.

