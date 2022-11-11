Some Sun to Start Tomorrow, with Showers and Downpours Expected Saturday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Thursday. We’ve seen more of a gloomy day across the county today with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. These have been thanks to a weak disturbance and front that continues to sit to our north. This will continue to sit just to our north tomorrow as high pressure tries to take control of our weather for tomorrow. It doesn’t look to be very successful, as a mixture of sunshine and clouds is expected during the day. By the afternoon, clouds will be taking over as the remnants of Nicole make their way northeast Friday night and into the day Saturday.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going through the rest of the overnight hours tonight, rain shower activity will continue to taper off as activity continues to make its way north and east. By the early morning hours of Friday, I think most spots through the southern and central parts of the county will have cleared out, whereas far northern parts look to hang onto the cloud cover going into Friday morning. Depending on how far north the partial clearing can make it will determine how warm of temperatures we see during the day tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight look to fall back into the lower to mid 40s for most spots. This is once again an improvement in low temperatures compared to what we saw last night. Winds could also be a bit breezy going through the overnight hours and into the day tomorrow, with wind gusts up to 20 mph possible.

Tonight's Low Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

Looking ahead at tomorrow, it looks to be a nice day to start, with most spots seeing partly to mostly sunny skies. Again, computer models are showing some cloud cover hanging around over the northern part of the county throughout the day, so I think the best chance of seeing sunshine will be over southern parts of the county. High temperatures tomorrow because of the sunshine look like they could make a run at the upper 50s to lower 60s depending on where you are. Southeasterly winds will continue to bring warmer air into the region, and cloud cover moving in late in the afternoon will act to insulate the warm air. We then turn our attention to Saturday, where the remnants of Nicole begin to move into the region. Rain will be right on our doorstep Friday night, with most spots seeing the rain move in around midnight. Heavy rain continues through the early morning hours of Saturday, with downpours expected for most spots before sunrise. Shower activity tapers to scattered showers going into Saturday morning, with another round of showers and downpours expected late morning and continuing into the afternoon. Rain eventually tapers off by Saturday late afternoon, with cloud cover sticking around going into the day Sunday. Rainfall with this system once this is all said and done shows totals between an inch to as much as two inches of rain possible. This will ultimately depend on where the heavier downpours setup during the day Saturday, but I think a widespread inch to two inches will cover the region in terms of rainfall. Cooler temperatures return going into next week, with high temperatures expected to be closer to, if not a few degrees below the average high temperature for this time of year.

This Evening's Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great evening!

