Aroostook County Lawmakers Voted to Lead Republicans, Democrats

Maine State House
Maine State House(WAGM)
By WAGM News
Published: Nov. 11, 2022 at 8:29 PM EST
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Maine Senate Democrats and Republicans have voted for Aroostook County lawmakers to lead their parties.

Democrats have re-elected Senator Troy Jackson of Allagash as Senate President. It will be his third term as the senate leader.

A formal vote will be held by the full senate next month.

Democrats also re-elected Eloise Vitelli of Arrowsic to be Senate Majority Leader. She has served in Senate leadership for the past four years.

On the Republican side, Trey Stewart of Presque Isle was elected Senate Minority Leader. He was just re-elected to his second term in the senate.

Republicans also chose Senator Lisa Keim of Oxford as Assistant Senate Minority Leader.

