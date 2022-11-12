Heavy Rain Tonight and Tomorrow, with Snow Showers Possible Sunday Night

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Friday. High temperatures across the county saw quite the range thanks to the cloud cover in place over northern parts of the county. That’s where high temperatures struggled to reach the mid to upper 40s today. Through the central and southern parts of the county, sunshine made a filtered appearance through some clouds today, but it helped to warm temperatures up. High temperatures reached the lower 60s here in Presque Isle, whereas parts of southern Aroostook saw the mid 60s this afternoon, missing some record high temperatures by a couple degrees.

Today's Observed High Temperatures (WAGM-TV)

This evening’s weather setup shows the weak area of low pressure and stationary front sitting just to the north of the area this evening. This will begin to lift north overnight tonight as the moisture from another low pressure system over the Mid-Atlantic states begins to move towards the northeast. This looks to bring a couple rounds of heavier rain to the county, before wrapping up and moving out Saturday afternoon. An additional series of fronts moves through during the overnight hours Saturday, providing some scattered shower activity during the early morning hours. Another low pressure system looks to develop in the gulf of Maine Sunday afternoon, resulting in rain showers transitioning to snow showers Sunday night into monday morning.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Going hour by hour through the rest of the overnight hours shows the showers and heavier downpours moving in just before midnight tonight. The rain looks to continue widespread going into the early morning hours of Saturday. By about sunrise Saturday, shower activity looks to taper off to just scattered activity going into tomorrow morning, before becoming more widespread once again late morning and into the afternoon. Low temperatures tonight aren’t expected to fall back much more from where they are now. Most spots are expected to see low temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 40s. Some spots over southern Aroostook could hang onto the lower 50s, but southeasterly winds will be keeping the relatively warm air in place for most of the region. Another round of heavier rain is expected late morning into the early afternoon hours of Saturday. This looks to bring an additional round of downpours to much of the county through lunchtime and into the early afternoon. It’s not until the late afternoon hours of Saturday that rain shower activity looks to taper off, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies going into the overnight hours. Another round of light to moderate scattered showers is possible during the early morning hours of Sunday, but the shower threat looks to taper off by sunrise. Rainfall with this first round of rain Saturday looks to provide a good inch to as much as two inches in some spots. Overall it will ultimately depend on the localized heavier downpours for final rainfall totals, but most spots look to receive at least an inch of rain from this. The second round of rain showers looks to move in late in the day Sunday as a low pressure system forms in the gulf of Maine. This looks to provide rain showers to start across the county, before transitioning over to snow showers as colder air works in during the overnight hours. This looks to continue into the early morning hours of monday, before tapering off to scattered activity after sunrise monday. Additional rainfall looks to be another half to as much as three quarters of an inch of rain, however the bigger story will be the snowfall, as most spots could be looking at at least a trace of snow, with more possible in the higher elevations. The biggest reason this is worth mentioning is due to the timing of it, and snow falling just before the morning commute. Make sure to leave yourself some extra time monday morning to get where you’re trying to go.

This Evening's Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out this evening’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great weekend, and stay dry!

