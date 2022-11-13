Rain Transitioning to Snow Overnight Tonight Leads to First Snow of Season for Many

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good afternoon everyone and happy Sunday. The first snowfall of the season is expected for most this evening. This afternoon’s weather setup shows an area of low pressure developing in the Gulf of Maine. As this low continues to move north and east overnight tonight, it will allow colder air to work into the region. This allows rain showers to eventually transition over to snow showers later this evening, and provide a measurable snow to northwestern parts of the county. I think there’s a good chance most places see flakes, but with temperatures still above freezing in a lot of spots, the snow will have a hard time sticking to the ground at first.

This Afternoon's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for the northern half of the county. For the northwestern half, that goes into effect starting at 6pm this evening, and continues through 7am tomorrow morning. The northeastern half of the county doesn’t start until 8pm this evening, but also continues through 7am tomorrow. Slippery road conditions look to be the biggest concern during the overnight hours and into tomorrow morning. Make sure to leave plenty of extra time to get where you’re trying to go, as this is the first time this season we’ve seen slippery roadways.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

In terms of snowfall, I think everyone will see some flakes fall from the sky by Monday morning. Southern Aroostook looks to pickup little to no snowfall. Once you get north of Mars Hill, I think accumulations will begin, with maybe an inch at most through the Presque Isle Area. Think of the zone as a gradient, as you get further north and west, the more snowfall you should expect. I think the St. John Valley stands the best chance of seeing a few inches, with some communities closing in on a half foot once this is all said and done. Again, I’ll stress that the best chances of seeing more accumulation will be the further north and west in the county you are, as well as higher in elevation.

Snowfall Totals (Through Monday AM) (WAGM-TV)

For more details on the forecast, make sure to check out the video attached to this article, or the latest Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Stay safe!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.