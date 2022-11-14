Easton Man Awarded 2022 President’s Award By The Maine Forest Products Council

AUGUSTA, Maine (WAGM) - At a Board meeting on Thursday November 10th, The Maine Forest Products Council Awarded Brian Flewelling of Easton with the organization’s 2022 President’s Award.

The award, presented by MFPC Board President Ryan McAvoy, was presented to Flewelling in recognition of his public service to the forest products industry as an exceptional businessman in the financial field, for his participation in MFPC policy guidance and for his leadership in the organization’s fundraising activities over the last 18 years.

Flewelling began volunteering to help with golf tournaments and fundraising in 2004. During that time, he helped raise nearly $300,000 to support MFPC’s mission and membership. In addition to fundraising, Flewelling, a banker with Key Bank, provided invaluable insight into the health of the industry.

“Brian has graciously served MFPC, SFI and many other organizations as a volunteer for decades, and he has always done so with a great sense of humor and a smile,” said Ryan McAvoy, MFPC Board President. “It was an honor to present Brian with this well-deserved award, and to express tremendous gratitude on behalf of the entire Council for Brian’s many contributions to our organization and industry.”

Photo from L to R: Ryan McAvoy, MFPC Board President; Brian Flewelling, MFPC Board Member (Maine Forest Products Council)

