First Biofuels Manufacturing Project Announced For Northern Maine

LIMESTONE, Maine (WAGM) - A Biofuels company based out of Washington D.C. called DG Fuels (DGF), has announced a long-term lease agreement with the Loring Development Authority for 1,240 acres on the former Loring Air Force Base. According to a press release, this location will be used to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel, or SAF. The site on Loring will be the second SAF Facility the company is developing. The project will break ground in the Summer of 2024. The project is expected to create 2,300 jobs during the construction phase and 650 permanent jobs for the operation of the facility. The project is currently expected to be completed in 2027.

DG Fuels goes on to say “The location in Northern Maine affords DGF key logistical and environmental advantages. The ability to import stranded hydroelectric power and regional timber and agricultural waste while exporting net zero carbon SAF by pipeline helps reduce the overall product carbon intensity. DGF’s patented system design is expected to have a carbon intensity score of about -1 gram per megajoule, which is 100% lower than conventional Jet A. At its initial expected output of approximately 175 million gallons per year, the DGF SAF product will effectively remove an estimated 1.5 million tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere annually. DGF’s SAF formula also has a higher energy density than conventional Jet A, providing airline customers with operational advantages in addition to the environmental benefits.”

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.