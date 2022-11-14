Partly Sunny Skies Expected Tomorrow, Before Snow Showers Return for Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy Monday. We saw snowflakes fly across the county yesterday afternoon and into the overnight hours, this resulting in more accumulation than I was originally expecting yesterday. Starting with the southern part of the county, places as far south as Sherman were able to pick up half an inch of snow. Notice as you work your way north and west, totals increase. We had an inch and a half in Houlton, but around 2 inches in Monticello. The central part of the county saw between two and 5 inches for most spots. The Saint John Valley was the winner in terms of snowfall, with most spots around the valley picking up closer to six inches.

Sunday PM - Monday AM Snowfall Reports

This evening’s weather setup shows the low pressure as it continues to exit to our north and east. High pressure has been building in from the south and west over the past few hours, and looks to provide us nice weather for the day tomorrow. A low pressure system then looks to move to our south into the Gulf of Maine. As this low pressure rides up the coast, it looks to bring steady snow to the northern half of the state, and another measurable snow to many parts of the county.

This Evening's Weather Setup (WAGM-TV)

Low temperatures tonight are expected to fall back into the upper teens and lower 20s for most spots across the county. Again, southern Aroostook hangs onto the slightly warmer air, while parts of northwestern Aroostook could be looking at temperatures approaching the single digits by tomorrow morning. Westerly winds are still expected to be a bit breezy at times during the overnight hours, further adding to the cold feel across the county. Looking ahead at the day tomorrow, I think the morning will start off nice with partly to mostly sunny skies. This will continue until cloud cover begins to move into the region during the afternoon. This will set us up with mostly cloudy skies during the overnight hours, however it looks like all precip holds off until the day Wednesday. High temperatures tomorrow once again climb into the lower to mid 30s. More sunshine during the morning hours will help things to melt during the day, but with temperatures dropping below freezing during the overnight hours, things will be re-freezing at times.

This Evening's Weather Headlines (WAGM-TV)

We’re looking at the potential for more snow Wednesday into Thursday. Because of this, the national weather service has issued a winter storm watch for the entire county starting 7 am Wednesday and continuing through 7 am Thursday. The biggest concern will be heavy snowfall which will impact visibility and create slippery roadways. This could impact the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commute the most. The latest model data has snowfall holding off until the late morning and early afternoon hours. This means getting to work Wednesday morning won’t be an issue. Snow looks to continue to overspread the region by the afternoon, and continues into the evening hours. During this time heavier bands of snow work their way through the county, resulting in more snowfall than what we saw with our previous system.

This Evening's Watches, Warnings, and Advisories (WAGM-TV)

For most of the county, I think 6-12 inches of snow will cover the majority of folks. The highest accumulation looks to be through the central part of the county, where totals could be closer to a foot, but notice over the southern part of the county, totals are a bit lower thanks to possible mixing that we could see for those locations.

Snowfall Potential (Wednesday - Thursday AM) (WAGM-TV)

