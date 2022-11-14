Snow Showers Taper Off But Roads Will Continue to be Slippery

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Monday. Most of us are waking up to some accumulating snow this morning as we saw some heavy bands into the overnight hours. In fact at last check Caribou has received around 3.5 inches of snow. The highest of the totals were centered towards far Northern Aroostook due to the heavy bands persisting. That was one of the reasons the National Weather Service had placed us in a winter weather advisory. I am not expecting much in terms of snow the rest of the day, but I wouldn’t rule out a few isolated showers.

This Morning's Weather Setup (WAGM)

The rain and snow we saw throughout the evening was all from a low pressure system that has now made its way well off to our North and East. We started the morning off with temperatures in the 30s and unfortunately I don’t see much improvement from there in terms of highs for the day. Most of us will struggle to make it into the mid to upper 30s by the time we get into the afternoon. The good news is most of us will just be dealing with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Timing things out for the rest of today for you, I think things will remain slick on the roadways throughout the daytime. Clouds will likely remain with us through the course of the afternoon. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours where we will start to see those clouds decrease. Even though it will be a gradual decrease in the cloud cover I think most of us will wind up with overnight lows into the upper teens and lower 20s.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

By the time we get into the daytime tomorrow, high pressure will look to make a brief return providing us with some partly to mostly sunny skies. However, as the cooler airmass remains overhead highs will once again struggle to eventually make it into the mid 30s. I’m not expecting a sharp increase of cloud cover until we get into the overnight hours and that will be ahead of our next system that does look to arrive in time for mid work week. Stay with us and we will of course continue to update you as it gets closer. Highs throughout the week will continue to struggle to even make it into the mid 30s.

For more on today’s forecast tune in to this morning’s Weather on the Web Video Forecast. Have a great day!

Copyright 2022 WAGM. All rights reserved.