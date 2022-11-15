Mother hit, killed while crossing road after putting child on school bus

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Authorities in South Carolina are investigating a deadly crash where a mother died Tuesday morning.

WIS reports 41-year-old Donna Gearhart was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway 34 in Kershaw County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the woman was crossing the road after putting her child on a school bus.

Authorities said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The SCHP didn’t immediately release any further information regarding the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.