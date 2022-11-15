Partly to Mostly Sunny Skies Expected Today Ahead of Snow on Wednesday

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning and happy Tuesday. Yesterday most of us were dealing with snow showers through the course of the early morning hours. Temperatures really struggled to make it into the mid 30s by the time we got into the afternoon. I am expecting skies to remain partly to mostly sunny throughout the daytime today, but clouds will increase pretty quickly leading into the overnight hours. One of the reasons we will see the sunshine throughout the day is because high pressure is making a brief return to the region as it builds to the north.

Today's Highs (WAGM)

We started the morning off with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and we won’t really see temperatures increase much from there by the time we get into the afternoon. Most of us will struggle once again to get our highs into the mid 30s. Timing out the rest of today for you, I think the best chance at seeing the full sunshine will be during the morning hours. As we get into the afternoon, things will become more partly cloudy. It’s not until we get into the overnight hours where I am expecting a sharp increase in the cloud cover. Despite the clouds, our overnight lows will barely make it into the 20s. Most of us will land in the upper teens.

Tomorrow's Highs (WAGM)

Tomorrow’s highs will once again struggle to make it into the mid 30s. Most of us will be waking up to cloudy skies as they will continue to increase. That will be the driest part of the daytime. By the time we get into the mid to late morning the snow will begin. It will start off light leading into the lunch time hour, but we will transition pretty quickly to some heavier bands. It will impact your evening commute and well into the overnight hours. Points as far south as Washington County could be dealing with a brief period of mixing as temperatures will be slightly warmer. It’s not until we get into the early morning hours of Thursday where things will finally exit the region. Even then, we will be dealing with some cloudy skies on the back half of the system.

Future Snow (WAGM)

When we do see an end to the snowfall, the highest of the totals will be centered towards points north and east in the county. At most, we can expect between 6 and 8 inches in the areas most impacted by the system. As you travel further south totals will start to drop off and that is because of the potential for some mixing in the form of sleet. With that in mind, the National Weather Service has placed us in a winter storm watch through the early morning hours of Thursday.

As we look ahead to the next couple of days, we will clearing things out in time for the daytime on Friday. We are looking at another chance for some snow showers throughout the daytime on Sunday. Highs throughout the week will really continue to struggle to make it into the mid 30s.

For more on today's forecast tune in to this morning's Weather on the Web Video Forecast.

