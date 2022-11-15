Police charge owner of dog found in vacant Caribou home
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
CARIBOU, Maine (WABI) - Caribou Police have now charged the owner of the dog that was found locked inside a previously vacant home.
They say 31-year-old Matthew Guzman of Caribou is charged with animal cruelty
Police say he voluntarily turned himself in Monday night.
According to officials, the dog was found in a closet by the home’s new owners.
Police say the dog is being provided with the care he needs.
