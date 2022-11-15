POLICE: Multiple Active Shooter Hoaxes At Schools Throughout Maine

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -Multiple schools throughout the state have reported active shooter threats. According to the Maine Department of Public Safety " The Department of Public Safety is aware of multiple active shooter threats that have been made at schools throughout the state. Maine State Police have been assisting local law enforcement agencies with these initial investigations.

At this time these reports are believed to be a hoax. The Maine Information Analysis Center (MIAC) is heavily involved in coordinating these investigations.”

It is not clear at this time if any Aroostook County Schools received threats.

